St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, April 5th

SOFTBALL:

College of St. Benedict 10, Augsburg University 7 - Game 1

Izzy Radel had 2 RBI and Olivia Tautges homered for the Bennies who also got four unearned runs in the game.

College of St. Benedict 11, Augsburg University 1 - Game 2

Bryn Ruhberg led the Benneis with a grand slam in the 3rd inning.

Southwest Minnesota State University 0, St. Cloud State University 5 - Game 1

Macey Clark tossed a complete game shutout going 7 innings, allowing only 4 hits, walking none, and striking out one.

Southwest Minnesota State 1, St. Cloud State University 5 - Game 2

Five different players drove in a run for the Huskies and Emma Eickhoff went 5 innings allowing just the one run for the win with Justyce Porter throwing 2 innings of scoreless relief for the save.

BASEBALL:

Northern State University 7, St. Cloud State University 8 - Game 1

Hayden Konkol, Liam Moreno, Taehyung Kim, and Jonathan Pribula all homered for SCSU.

Northern State University 3, St. Cloud State University 6 - Game 2

Ethan Navratil had a home run and 2 RBI, and Cael Kolacia threw four innings giving up all three runs on six hits, striking out five for the Huskies.

Gustavus Adolphus vs. St. John's University: Postponed until Sunday. The two teams will face off at 1pm and again at 3pm as part of Senior Day for the Jonnies.

MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT:

Houston 70, Duke 67

Florida 79, Auburn 73

