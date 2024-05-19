Gophers Win Season Finale In Saturday Sports Recap

COLLEGE BASEBALL

--Saturday was the last game of the regular season for the Gophers who took on Northwestern in game 3 of their 3-game weekend matchup. Minnesota came out of the gates fast when Josh Fitzgerald doubled to left in the 1st inning scoring Jake Perry.

Fitzgerald came around to score later in the inning on a single by Ike Mezzenga for a 2-0 lead after one. The U added to the lead in the 2nd inning on a double play ball by Brady Counsell scoring Boston Merila for a 3-0 lead. Northwestern cut the lead to one run after they scored two in the 4th.

Minnesota picked up an insurance run in the 8th on a double to right center by Brady Jurgella scoring Kyle Bork making it 4-2 to secure the win. The Gophers used 7 pitchers in the game. Caden Capomaccio picked up the win and Thomas Gross got the save. Minnesota will open the Big 10 Tourney on Tuesday.

