Huskies Sweep Bemidji In DH In Friday Sports Recap

COLLEGE BASEBALL

-- St. Cloud State swept Bemidji State in their baseball doubleheader on Friday. In game 1 SCSU took the early 3-0 lead in the first inning when Sawyer Smith drove in 2 with a double, followed by Garrett Bevacqua's ground out for the 3rd run. Noah Dehne made it 5-0 in the 3rd inning when he hit a 2-run HR to left field. The Huskies grabbed a 6-0 lead in the 4th inning on a double steal. Bemidji scored all of their runs in the 7th inning on a 3-run home run. Drew Beier picked up the win tossing 4 shutout innings with 3-hits and 1 strikeout in the 6-3 win. Game 2 was even better for St. Cloud. They took a 3-0 lead in the 1st again, added 4 more in the 2nd, 1 in the 4th, 3 in the 5th, and 1 more in the 7th on route to a 12-2 runaway victory. Bevaqua led the team with 3 RBI and Grady Fuchs picked up the win throwing 5 innings, allowing 1 run on 5 hits with 4 strikeouts. The two teams play again on Saturday.

-- The University of Minnesota lost their Big 10 match-up to Nebraska. The Gophers took an early lead in the 1st inning on a Josh Fitzgerald double-scoring Weber Neels for the 1-0 advantage. The Cornhuskers made that short-lived putting up runs in the 2nd, 3rd, and 5th for a commanding 6-1 lead. Minnesota answered back with a Brady Counsell solo HR and an Ike Mezzenga solo HR to cut it to 6-3 after 5. Jack Spanier’s 2-run double in the 6th dropped it to 6-5 and then Jake Perry would double in Spanier to tie the game. Nebraska retook the lead in the 7th on a 2-run HR. Minnesota again had an answer in their half of the 7th when Fitzgerald homered to make it 8-7 after 7. The Cornhuskers added two insurance runs in the top of the 9th and won the game 10-7. Justin Thorsteinson took the loss in relief for the Gophers. The two teams play game two of their three-game series on Saturday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

-- The University of Minnesota lost to Nebraska in their conference match-up on Friday. It was a bit of a back-and-forth game. Nebraska took a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st but the Gophers cut it in half with an unearned run in the bottom of the inning. Minnesota took a 4-2 lead in the 2nd on a bases-loaded hit by pitch, and a 2-run single to right by Sydney Strelow. The lead held until the 4th inning when Nebraska put up a 5 spot making it 7-4. The Gophers rallied in the 7th getting 2 runs on a Nani Valencia double to center, but that would be it and Nebraska took the game by a 7-6 final.

