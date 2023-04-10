St. Cloud State Baseball Weekend Recap

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

(Bishop Mueller Field/Sioux City, Iowa/54 Degrees/Sunny)

SCS UNIV. HUSKIES 12 CONCORDIA/ST. PAUL GOLDEN BEARS 1

(Friday April 7th)

The Huskies defeated the Golden Bears, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and solid pitching performances. Righty Drew Beier a junior from Foley High School started on mound for the Huskies. He threw six innings to earn the win, he scattered seven hits, issued one walk and gave up one run. Righty Cooper Avery a junior from Valparaiso High School of Florida threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Garrett Bevacqua a sophomore from LaCosta Canyon, California. He went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Bulson a senior from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he scored a pair of runs and he was hit by a pitch. Sawyer Smith a sophomore from Shoreland Lutheran High School in Wisconsin went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Mitchell Gumbko a junior and a transfer from Muskegon College went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Riola a senior and a transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. John Nett a junior from Kimberly High School in Wisconsin went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tate Wallat a junior and a transfer from Everett College had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Parker Savard a senior and a transfer from Dakota County Technical College had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ben Clapp a junior and a transfer from Century College went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Kevin Butler a sophomore from Neubau Valley High School of Illinois went 1-for-3. Noah Dehne a junior and a transfer from North Dakota State earned a walk and Mason Primus a senior and a Dakota County Technical College transfer earned a walk.

The Golden Bears starting pitcher Righty Korey Dahlberg a sophomore from Farmington High School threw four innings. He gave up eight hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Carter Schulte threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he issued two walks. Evan Eberle threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Nick Thimsen from Minnetonka High School went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Jaden Werner went 1-for-2 with a double and Kal Brohmer from Lakeville High School went 1-for-3. Carter Mcuery and Brayden Royal both went 1-for-2, Koby McBroone went 1-for-1 and Mason Wolf from Prior Lake High School earned a walk.

CONCORDIA/ST. PAUL GOLDEN BEARS 6 SCS UNIV. HUSKIES 5

(Friday April 7th)

The Golden Bears did come back in game No. 2 to defeat the Huskies, they out hit the Huskies twelve to eleven. The Golden Bears starting pitcher was Jonah Lewis, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Matt Shorman threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Eric Lindell threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Golden Bears offense was led by Mason Nadolney, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for two RBIs and one stolen base. Justin McGuigan went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryce Nelson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jaden Werner went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Brayden Royal went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Nick Thimsen went 1-for-5, he scored a run and had a stolen base and Kal Brohnmer went 1-for-5 with a stolen base.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Righty Riley Ahern, a senior from The Academy of Holy Angels. He threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Ethan Lanthier a sophomore from Northfield High School threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs a junior from Paynesville Area High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and two runs. Righty Sam Riola threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense did collect four doubles, a home run and a triple, but left too many runners stranded in the late innings. Catcher Drew Bulson had a big game, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Ethan Navratil a sophomore from Albany High School went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mitch Gumbko a junior from Forrest Hills Northern High School in Michigan went 1-for-3 with a home run, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. Sam Riola a senior from Blaine High School went 2-for-4 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Clapp a junior from Maple Lake High School went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Garrett Bevacqua a sophomore a transfer for Orange Coast College, earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Tate Wallat a junior from Todd Beamer High School in Washington went 1-for-4. Sawyer Smith a sophomore from Somers, Wisconsin earned a walk.

St. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES 8 CONCORDIA/ST. PAUL GOLDEN BEARS 7

(Saturday April 8th/Wayne, Nebraska)

The Huskies come from behind to defeat the Golden Bears, with three big runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Huskies collected ten hits, just one extra base hit, timely hitting and a couple of misplays by the Golden Bears. Lefty Jack Habeck a junior from Appleton East High School in Wisconsin threw 6 2/3 innings. He gave up ten hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies Lefty Payton VnBeck a junior and a transfer from North Dakota State. He threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recored four strikeouts, to earn the win.

The Huskies offense was led by first baseman Ethan Navratil, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Second baseman Sam Riola went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Shortstop Sawyer Smith went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Centerfielder John Nett went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Catcher Drew Bulson went 2-for-5. DH Ben Clapp and Right fielder Garrett Bevacqua both went 1-for-5. Left fielder Mitch Gumbko earned a walk and he scored a run and pinch runner Parker Savard scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Golden Bears Righty Christian Morel, from Totino Grace High School threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Logan Shaffer threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one run and he issued two walks. Righty Leo Bustus a transfer from Century College threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Eric Lundell threw 2/3 of an inning in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Golden Bear offense was led by Noah Julian, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kal Brohmer went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Bryce Nelson went 2-for-5 with two doubles. Brayden Roybal went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Thimsen went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Jaden Werner went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.

UP COMING SCHEDULE

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON GOLD EAGLES

Wednesday April 12th (1:30/3:30)

At the U of M Crookston