Lumberjacks Fail To Repeat In Area Sports Recap

JUNIOR HOCKEY:

-- The Granite City Lumberjacks were eliminated from the Fraser Cup playoffs on Saturday losing their semifinal game to the Northeast Generals 2-1. The Jacks got their lone goal from Joe Greniuk. They were stymied by Generals goalie Daniel Antal who made 45 saves in the game. The Lumberjacks were the defending champs having won the cup in 2023.

-- The St. Cloud Norsemen lost for the 2nd night in a row, dropping their game against the Bismarck Bobcats 4-3. St. Cloud got goals from Branden Panzer, Hagen Moe and Peyton Mithmuangneua. The Norsemen will take on Minot next weekend.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

--The College of St. Benedict dropped both games in their doubleheader against Coe College on Saturday. The Bennies lost a close game 1 by a score of 5-4. Olivia Wallace threw a complete game but gave up all five runs. Olivia Van Hout had 3 hits including a triple with 5 stolen bases and 2 runs scored to lead the team offensively. Game 2 saw the Bennies fall 4-1. St. Ben’s could only muster 4 hits against Coe’s Devan Baggett and Ellie Peterson took the loss for the Bennies allowing 7 hits and all 4 runs over in 4 innings of work.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

--The Gophers were able to get a win on Saturday in a slugfest with San Francisco beating the Dons 12-10. San Francisco held a 9-6 lead in the 7th inning but the U would put up 6 runs in the 8th inning led by Boston Merila’s 2-run RBI double. Seth Clausen threw a scoreless 9th for the save while Thomas Gross picked up the win out of the bullpen. The two teams will square off again on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

