Champs! Granite City Lumberjacks Win Western Division, Playoffs Start Friday

The Granite City Lumberjacks won the West Division over the weekend, coming back to win the conference after starting the weekend in second place. The Lumberjacks will now be at home this week to take on the Mason City Toros in the first round of the playoffs.

WEST DIVISION REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONS

The Granite City Lumberjacks are your 2023-2024 NA3HL West Division Regular Season Champions! The Jacks will have home ice advantage throughout the West Division playoffs.

1st round of the West Division Semifinals begins Friday, March 8th at Miller Buick/GMC Arena against the Mason City Toros. More information regarding playoffs coming this week.

The division championship comes after beating the previous first-place team, Rochester Grizzlies Friday night 6 to 4 in Rochester and then taking their game to Alexandria for the last game of the regular season, to hang on to their championship after defeating Rochester the night before. The Lumberjacks won 2-0 in Alexandria on Saturday night.

The Lumberjacks ticketing website shows the playoff games will be on Friday night at 7:30pm and then on Sunday evening at 6pm, with both games being played at Sports Arena East/Miller Buick GMC Rink. Tickets appear to still be $10 for general admission.

Tickets typically will go on sale a week before upcoming games. (I didn't check to see if the ticket buttons were live) Please visit granitecity.tix.com to purchase tickets.

More details about the playoffs can be found on the Granite City Lumberjacks website, or you can go to the league's home page for more details on the playoffs.

