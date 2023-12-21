Paying It Forward, MN High School Hockey Players Adopt Family

Kleenex alert! Some St. Cloud Crush hockey players adopted a family for Christmas this year. The players, which included Louis Boike, the younger brother of Charlie Boike, used funds from the Skate Free Charlie Memorial fund to purchase gifts for the family recently.

One year ago this month, the Boike family lost a son and brother and the St. Cloud hockey community lost a teammate and friend when Charlie Boike lost his life in a car accident.

This weekend, Charlie's younger brother, Louis, and Charlie's St. Cloud Crush hockey teammates - now seniors in high school - used some of the money from the Charlie Boike Memorial Fund to adopt one of our families at Big Brothers Big Sisters and give them a brighter holiday. The team dropped off sports equipment, robes, household products, and games for the family.

Thank you to Louis and the Boike family and the St. Cloud Crush for coming together in this hard time to make the holidays a little lighter for a Central Minnesota family. Learn more about Charlie and the Charlie Boike Memorial Fund here: https://www.skatefreecharlie.org/

It's remarkable how something so tragic like the sudden death of a high school student can end up creating such positivity.

A big hats off to those players who decided to adopt a family in need, and an even bigger tip of the cap to whoever is raising these young men. The young men decided to put others before themselves this holiday season, and that my friends was the right choice, and what this time of year is all about.

