Be “Merry” with a Day full of fun in Sauk Rapids

Today we are 41 days from Christmas Day. Are you ready?

Get our free mobile app

There’s a lot to be done between now and then. Of course, buying gifts, and making travel plans if there are any to be made. Whose house is everyone gathering at this year? All of those are important questions that need to be addressed.

Don’t forget about the Holiday parties and parades. Those can help you get in the holiday spirit; remind you there is a holiday spirit or can be just be plain out fun.

Saturday December 9th Sauk Rapids will host their “Downtown Jingle and Mingle” event. There will be plenty of shopping at Downtown Businesses who encourage you to shop locally this holiday season.

There will be shopping specials during the course of the day, so it will pay you to at least visit some of them to see what they’re offering that might help you check off more items on that shopping list.

There will also be lots of fun family activities to keep you entertained while you’re there. Everything from Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides, “Llama Wonderama”, A Holiday Meat Raffle, Sidewalk Carolers, and Historical Museum Tours.

At 5pm, the main attraction, if you will, takes place. The annual Holiday Lighted Parade. All participants in the parade will be decorated with lights for the holidays. Of course, the headliners of the parade, Santa and Mrs. Clause, will be there to the delight of all the kids.

To help you make sure you know “who is who” in the parade, our very own Laura from 103.7 The Loon and 96.7 The River and Paul from 98.1 Minnesota's New Country will be hosting the M.C.’s of the parade again this year.

This is the time of year we can make those lasting memories with our families, and “Downtown Jingle and Mingle” in Sauk Rapids will be the perfect backdrop on December 9th.

Here is a look back at last years events in Sauk Rapids