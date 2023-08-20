Three People Hurt in Crash at Sauk Rapids Highway 10 Interchange

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Three people, including two St. Cloud residents, were hurt in a crash at a Highway 10 interchange Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Benton Drive, the Highway 10 westbound on-ramp, and the Highway 10 westbound off-ramp in Sauk Rapids just before 3:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and an SUV collided in the intersection. The driver of the car, 41-year-old Ahmed Abdi Hussein of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 46-year-old Salat Mohamed Hassan of St. Cloud, was not hurt.

Two passengers in the SUV, 60-year-old Mary Coleman of Michigan City, Indiana, and 56-year-old Sharon Patton of St. Cloud, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries but did not go to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV, 15-year-old Brooklynn Hughes of St. Cloud, was not hurt.

