Timber! Granite City Lumberjack Hockey Starts This Weekend

The calendar says September, but we are already waiting for winter sports in my house. Hockey has always been a favorite sport to enjoy for us, and if you are a hockey fan, you won't have to wait much longer. The Granite City Lumberjacks are opening their season this weekend.

It seems like yesterday that the Granite City Lumberjacks won the Fraser Cup, but the team is already gearing up for a new season. And that new season starts this weekend in Sauk Rapids at the newly named Miller Buick GMC Arena.

The Lumberjacks will host the 2022 Fraser Cup Champions from Rochester, the Grizzlies.

Get our free mobile app

For the first 175 fans coming to the game on Saturday, a rally towel will be handed out, and if the 'jacks make another deep run into the playoffs those towels will come in handy.

Gates at the Miller Buick GMC Arena open at 6:30 on Saturday night with the game scheduled to start at 7:30pm.

If you aren't familiar with the Lumberjacks, they are affiliated with the NA3HL league which according to their website is:

Is the only USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior league and serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification.

Get our free mobile app

The league itself is pretty large by most standards as there are "34 teams in 16 states" (Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming).

For more information about the season for the Lumberjacks, or if you are looking for ticket information you can head to their website, here.

Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures

Come Visit Freeport, MN With Us in Pictures