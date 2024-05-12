High School Sports Results Saturday, May 11

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

Kimball 2, Spectrum 1

Rocori 1, Brainerd 0 (14 innings): Jess Boos toss a complete game giving up only 5 hits with 18 strikeouts and she went 3-6 at the plate as well. Sophia Hess knocked in the winning run for the Spartans.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1, Litchfield 3

Big Lake 2, Little Falls 6

Minnewaska 4, New London-Spicer 8

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS:

St. Cloud 5 Rogers 2

St. Cloud 4 Buffalo 3

Alexandria 5 St. Cloud 2

Josh Vogel was 3-0 on the day for the Crush.

