High School Sports Results Saturday, May 11
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:
Kimball 2, Spectrum 1
Rocori 1, Brainerd 0 (14 innings): Jess Boos toss a complete game giving up only 5 hits with 18 strikeouts and she went 3-6 at the plate as well. Sophia Hess knocked in the winning run for the Spartans.
Get our free mobile app
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1, Litchfield 3
Big Lake 2, Little Falls 6
Minnewaska 4, New London-Spicer 8
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS:
St. Cloud 5 Rogers 2
St. Cloud 4 Buffalo 3
Alexandria 5 St. Cloud 2
Josh Vogel was 3-0 on the day for the Crush.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
- Meat Cutting Class Is Grade A With Rocori Students
- S-C-R-I-P-P-S Spells Success For One Royalton 8th Grader
- New Cold Spring Art Studio Looking To Tessify Art Community
- Are You Ready For Some Spring Football?
11 Bad Laundry Habits to Break Immediately
Save time, money, and frustration with these simple laundry life hacks.
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman
LOOK: Most Common Jobs 150 Years Ago in Michigan
Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Michigan 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Highest-Rated Free Things to do in New York, According to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated free things to do in New York from Tripadvisor.
Gallery Credit: Stacker