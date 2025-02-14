High School Sports Results, Friday, February 14th
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Eden Valley Watkins 57, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 73
Becker 89. Cambridge-Isanti 67
Watertown-Mayer 79, Dassel-Cokato 42
Holdingford 86, Kimball 68
Brandon-Evansville 40, Melrose 71
Foley 62, Milaca 53
Annandale 48, Mora 72
Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 38
Paynesville 85, Royalton 76
St. Cloud Apollo 80, Brainerd 83
Sauk Rapids-Rice 81, Fergus Falls 63
Alexandria 74, ROCORI 24
Detroit Lakes 74, Sartell 90
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Buffalo 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 21
Brooklyn Widmer led the Storm with 9 points.
Milaca 60, Foley 55
Albany 34, Pequot Lakes 54
Dassel-Cokato 59, Watertown Mayer 49
Morris-Chokio-Alberta 43, Sauk Centre 73
Melrose 54, Brandon-Evansville 59
Cambridge-Isanti 25, Becker 68
Annandale 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 55
GIRLS' HOCKEY
River Lakes 4, Willmar 0 (Class 1A, Section 2 Championship)
