High School Sports Results, Friday, February 14th

Sauk Rapids-Rice Boys Basketball (photo - Jay Caldwell)

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Eden Valley Watkins 57, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 73

Becker 89. Cambridge-Isanti 67

Watertown-Mayer 79, Dassel-Cokato 42

Holdingford 86, Kimball 68

Brandon-Evansville 40, Melrose 71

Foley 62, Milaca 53

Annandale 48, Mora 72

Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 38

Paynesville 85, Royalton 76

St. Cloud Apollo 80, Brainerd 83

Sauk Rapids-Rice 81, Fergus Falls 63

Alexandria 74, ROCORI 24

Detroit Lakes 74, Sartell 90

photo courtesy of Lisa Kalthoff Anderson
GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Buffalo 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 21
Brooklyn Widmer led the Storm with 9 points.

Milaca 60, Foley 55

Albany 34, Pequot Lakes 54

Dassel-Cokato 59, Watertown Mayer 49

Morris-Chokio-Alberta 43, Sauk Centre 73

Melrose 54, Brandon-Evansville 59

Cambridge-Isanti 25, Becker 68

Annandale 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 55

GIRLS' HOCKEY

River Lakes 4, Willmar 0 (Class 1A, Section 2 Championship)

