High School Sports Results Saturday, February 22nd

GIRLS' HOCKEY STATE TOURNAMENT

Orono 6, Holy Angels 2 - Class A 3rd Place

Proctor-Hermantown 2, Marshall 1 - Class A Consolation Championship

Rosemount 2, Holy Family 4 - Class AA 3rd Place

Andover 7, Moorhead 0 - Class AA Consolation Championship

Warroad 3, Dodge County 4 - Class A Championship

Hill Murray 5, Edina 4 - Class AA Championship

BOYS' HOCKEY

Little Falls 3, St. Cloud Cathedral 10 - Class 1A, Section 5 Semi-Final

Jaeger Wood scored 4 goals to lead the Crusaders, Bo Schmidt had 2 goals and John Hirschfeld, Joey Gillespie, Griffin Sturm and Camden Kroll all had 1 goals each.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Moorhead 85, St. Cloud Tech 46

