Prep Sports Scoreboard – Friday, December 12th

It was a big day in high school sports action with a large number of games in both boys' and girls' basketball, plus some prep hockey games as well. In boys' hockey, St. Cloud Cathedral had no problems with Pine City, taking them down 4-1. The Crusaders' Camden Kroll got the scoring started in the first period. Caleb Trant increased the lead for St. Cloud to 2-0 about 6 minutes into the 2nd before Pine City's Cooper Danielson cut the margin in half at 8:47. The score was 2-1 entering the third period when Cathedral pulled away. Just over one minute into the period, Griffin Sturm scored, giving the Crusaders a 3-1 lead. Kroll put the game away with his 2nd goal of the game at the 15:09 mark to get things to the final 4-1 win.

Check out all the scores from area prep sports action below.

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Sartell 7, Roseau 1

St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Pine City 1

River Lakes 5, New Ulm 3

Ely 7, Mora-Milaca 2

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 9, Marshall 1

Becker-Big Lake 7, Prairie Center 3

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 2, New Prague 1

Marshall 5, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Tech 74, ROCORI 66

St. Cloud Apollo 81, Brainerd 59

St. John's Prep 73, North Lakes Academy 67

Renville County West 70, Maple Lake 65

Foley 63, Kimball 44

Annandale 84, Legacy Christian 63

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 69, Eden Valley-Watkins 55

Becker 78, St. Francis 70

New London-Spicer 73, Rockford 37

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Alexandria 73, St. Cloud Crush 25

Chisago Lakes 51, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44

North Lakes Academy 56, St. John's Prep 26

Pequot Lakes 65, St. Cloud Cathedral 39

New London-Spicer 95, Rockford 41

Little Falls 64, Albany 49

Kimball 58, Paynesville 52

Holdingford 63, Maple Lake 34

West Central 53, Melrose 29

Minnewaska 56, Sauk Centre 44

Royalton 77, Eden Valley-Watkins 34

Becker 70, St. Francis 60

Big Lake 92, North Branch 36

