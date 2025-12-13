Prep Sports Scoreboard – Friday, December 12th
It was a big day in high school sports action with a large number of games in both boys' and girls' basketball, plus some prep hockey games as well. In boys' hockey, St. Cloud Cathedral had no problems with Pine City, taking them down 4-1. The Crusaders' Camden Kroll got the scoring started in the first period. Caleb Trant increased the lead for St. Cloud to 2-0 about 6 minutes into the 2nd before Pine City's Cooper Danielson cut the margin in half at 8:47. The score was 2-1 entering the third period when Cathedral pulled away. Just over one minute into the period, Griffin Sturm scored, giving the Crusaders a 3-1 lead. Kroll put the game away with his 2nd goal of the game at the 15:09 mark to get things to the final 4-1 win.
Check out all the scores from area prep sports action below.
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Sartell 7, Roseau 1
St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Pine City 1
River Lakes 5, New Ulm 3
Ely 7, Mora-Milaca 2
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 9, Marshall 1
Becker-Big Lake 7, Prairie Center 3
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 2, New Prague 1
Marshall 5, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
St. Cloud Tech 74, ROCORI 66
St. Cloud Apollo 81, Brainerd 59
St. John's Prep 73, North Lakes Academy 67
Renville County West 70, Maple Lake 65
Foley 63, Kimball 44
Annandale 84, Legacy Christian 63
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 69, Eden Valley-Watkins 55
Becker 78, St. Francis 70
New London-Spicer 73, Rockford 37
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Alexandria 73, St. Cloud Crush 25
Chisago Lakes 51, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44
North Lakes Academy 56, St. John's Prep 26
Pequot Lakes 65, St. Cloud Cathedral 39
New London-Spicer 95, Rockford 41
Little Falls 64, Albany 49
Kimball 58, Paynesville 52
Holdingford 63, Maple Lake 34
West Central 53, Melrose 29
Minnewaska 56, Sauk Centre 44
Royalton 77, Eden Valley-Watkins 34
Becker 70, St. Francis 60
Big Lake 92, North Branch 36
