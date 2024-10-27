High School Sports Results Saturday, October 26th

FOOTBALL:

Foley 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 13 - Class 3A, Section 5 Semi-Final: Henry Schloe ran for one and threw for one touchdown to lead the Crusaders.

Rocori 8, Princeton 32 - Class 4A, Section 8 Semi-Final: Max Fredin had a 55 yard TD pass to Matthias Nierenhausen for the Spartans.

Watertown-Mayer 16, Dassel-Cokato 46 - Class 3A, Section 2 Semi-Final

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 27, Litchfield 44 - Class 3A, Section 2 Semi-Final

Holdingford 34, Eden Valley-Watkins 14 - Class 2A, Section 5 Semi-Final

Royalton 0, Kimball 37 - Class 2A, Section 5 Semi-Final

Sauk Centre 8, Albany 44 - Class 3A, Section 6 Semi-Final: Ethan Meyer had 2 rushing touchdowns, Zach Stradtmann blocked a kick for a TD, and Cooper Brinkman had a fumble return for a TD for the Huskies.

Sauk Rapids-Rice 21, Andover 58 - Class 5A, Section 7 Semi-Final: Alex Zimmer had 2 passing TDs to Mason Sabraski for the Storm.

Little Falls 14, Becker 56 - Class 4A, Section 8 Semi-Final: Becker was led by Isaac Daluge with two rushing touchdowns, and Tristan Kowalkowski threw for 3 TDs.

New London-Spicer 22, Minnewaska 26 - Class 3A, Section 6 Semi-Final

Milaca 21, Annandale 41 - Class 3A, Section 5 Semi-Final: Nick Olson had 2 rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals.

VOLLEYBALL:

Sartell 0, St. Michael-Albertville 3 (11-25, 19-25, 17-25) - Class 4A, Section 8 quaterfinal

Elk River 0, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3 (14-25, 21-25, 23-25) - Class 4A, Section 8 quarterfinal

