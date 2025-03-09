High School Sports Results Saturday, March 8th

BOYS HOCKEY - STATE TOURNAMENT

Northern Lakes 0, Northfield 4 - Class A Consolation

Orono 5, Hibbing-Chisholm 1 - Class A, 3rd Place

East Grand Forks 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 1 (OT) - Class A Championship

Lakeville South 0, Shakopee 4 - Class 2A Consolation

Edina 4, St. Thomas Academy 3 - Class 2A 3rd Place

Stillwater 6, Moorhead 7 - Class 2A Championship

First ever title in boys hockey for Moorhead.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moose Lake-Willow River 52, Pierz 79 - Class 2A, Section 7 Quarter-Final

Osakis 40, Albany 80 - Class 2A, Section 6, Quarter-Final

Zeke Austin was the Huskies' top scorer with 23 points.

St. Cloud Cathedral 68, Holdingford 77 - Class 2A, Section 6 Quarter-Final

Micah Nwachukwu had 21 points and Salifou Camara had 20 points to lead the Crusaders. The Huskers were led by Dawson Hofer's 36 points.

Melrose 30, Sauk Centre 36 - Class 2A, Section 6 Quarter-Final

Teague Dusha led Melrose with 9 points. The Mainstreeters were led by Chad Herickhoff with 15 points.

