High School Sports Results Friday, January 3rd

BOYS' HOCKEY

Becker-Big Lake 5, Northern Edge 6: Tate Spilde led Becker with 2 goals.

Moose Lake 5, Mora-Milaca 1

River Lakes 5, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 4 (OT): Jace Griffin had 2 goals for the Stars including the game wiiner.

Southwest Christian-Rickfield 2, Little Falls 4: Lucas Jendro had 2 goals for the Flyers.

GIRLS' HOCKEY

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1, Moorhead 12: Brayley VanDenberg had the loan goal for the Stormin' Sabres.

Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 2, Fairmont 3

Moose Lake 2, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Norwood Young America 56, Annandale 65: Ben Walter led the Cardinals with 20 points.

Royalton 55, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 63

Maple Lake 52, Kimball 94

Eden Vally-Watkins 56, Paynesville 62

Minnehaha Academy 44, Albany 62

Rocori 27, Alexandria 96

New London-Spicer 72, Dassel-Cokato 73 (OT)

Sartell 89, Detroit Lakes 74

Fergus Falls 61, Sauk Rapids-Rice 82

Brainerd 82, St. Cloud Apollo 57

Becker 82, St. Cloud Cathedral 71: The Bulldogs were led by Sawyer Brown with 22 points and Bryce Paumen with 20 points. Salifou Camara led the Crusaders with 18 points and Hank Sand had 17 points. Sand hit 4 three-pointers in the game.

Willmar 75, St. Cloud Tech 66

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Dassel-Cokato 53, New London-Spicer 79

Kimball 63, Paynesville 45

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 68, Eden Valley-Watkins 42

Sartell 26, Elk River 52: Kennedi Gack had 8 points and Kennedy Lewis had 7 points to lead the Sabres.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 30, Holdingford 52

Royalton 66, Maple Lake 32

Sauk Centre 72, Milaca 53

Pine City 75, Foley 95

Little Falls 56, Osakis 16

