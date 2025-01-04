High School Sports Results Friday, January 3rd
BOYS' HOCKEY
Becker-Big Lake 5, Northern Edge 6: Tate Spilde led Becker with 2 goals.
Moose Lake 5, Mora-Milaca 1
River Lakes 5, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 4 (OT): Jace Griffin had 2 goals for the Stars including the game wiiner.
Southwest Christian-Rickfield 2, Little Falls 4: Lucas Jendro had 2 goals for the Flyers.
GIRLS' HOCKEY
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1, Moorhead 12: Brayley VanDenberg had the loan goal for the Stormin' Sabres.
Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 2, Fairmont 3
Moose Lake 2, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Norwood Young America 56, Annandale 65: Ben Walter led the Cardinals with 20 points.
Royalton 55, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 63
Maple Lake 52, Kimball 94
Eden Vally-Watkins 56, Paynesville 62
Minnehaha Academy 44, Albany 62
Rocori 27, Alexandria 96
New London-Spicer 72, Dassel-Cokato 73 (OT)
Sartell 89, Detroit Lakes 74
Fergus Falls 61, Sauk Rapids-Rice 82
Brainerd 82, St. Cloud Apollo 57
Becker 82, St. Cloud Cathedral 71: The Bulldogs were led by Sawyer Brown with 22 points and Bryce Paumen with 20 points. Salifou Camara led the Crusaders with 18 points and Hank Sand had 17 points. Sand hit 4 three-pointers in the game.
Willmar 75, St. Cloud Tech 66
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Dassel-Cokato 53, New London-Spicer 79
Kimball 63, Paynesville 45
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 68, Eden Valley-Watkins 42
Sartell 26, Elk River 52: Kennedi Gack had 8 points and Kennedy Lewis had 7 points to lead the Sabres.
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 30, Holdingford 52
Royalton 66, Maple Lake 32
Sauk Centre 72, Milaca 53
Pine City 75, Foley 95
Little Falls 56, Osakis 16
