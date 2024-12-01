High School Sports Results Saturday, November 30th

Photo courtesy of Lisa Schaefer

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Sauk Centre 85, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Sauk Centre 80, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49

photo courtesy of Sauk Rapids-Rice hockey
BOYS' HOCKEY:

Thief River Falls 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6: Hunter Behling, Kade Gibbons, Austin Kubasek, Elijah Fitch, Bryden Prelvitz, and Vince Murn all scored for the Storm.

Detriot Lakes 2, River Lakes 4: Parker Welz had a pure hat trick for the Stars.

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

River Lakes 0, Crookston 4

Duluth 1, Brainerd-Little Falls 1 (OT): Brynn Thoma scored for the Flying Warriors.

East Grand Forks 0, St. Cloud Crush 4

