High School Sports Results Friday, Sept. 13

FOOTBALL:

Becker 14, Holy Angels 0: Kaden Nicolas had a 36-yard Touchdown pass to Mitchell Soltau, and Issac Daluge had a 38-yard Touchdown run for the Bulldogs.

Delano 13, Annandale 32

Rocori 30, Benilde-St. Margaret's 20: Max Fredin had two rushing TDs for the Spartans.

Mound Westonka 41, Big Lake 26

New London-Spicer 7, Dassel-Cokato 48

Foley 13, Litchfield 28

Montevideo 21, Melrose 41

Sauk Rapids-Rice 0, Monticello 29

Little Falls 21, Morris Area 50

Kimball 36, Paynesville 6

Maple Lake 6, Royalton 44

Brainerd 35, Sartell 21: Austin Lahr had two rushing Touchdowns including a 72-yard run, and Andrew Tavale had a 23-yard TD run for the Sabres.

Albany 53, Sauk Centre 20: Boone Roemeling had 4-TD passes for the Huskies.

Holdingford 36, St. Cloud Cathedral 0: Masyn Patrick had 2-Touchdowns, 1-rushing and 1-receiving, and Jaxon Bartowicz threw for 2-TDs.

Alexandria 63, St. Cloud Tech 0

Milaca 22, St. Cloud Apollo 28

VOLLEYBALL:

Rocori 2, Mound Westonka 0 (25-18, 25-18)

Rocori 2, Chisago Lakes 0 (25-16, 25-17)

Sartell 2, Centennial 0 (25-23, 25-19)

New Prague 2, Sartell 1 (25-14, 21-25, 15-9)

TENNIS:

Brainerd 5 Crush 2: Crush Winners:

1 Singles-Paige Tarrolly

3 Doubles- Morgan Schneider and Bella Newbauer

Little Falls 5 Crush 2: Crush Winners:

1 Singles- Paige Tarrolly

1 Doubles- Sadie Mclean and Karly Backes

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta