High School Sports Results Friday, Sept. 13
FOOTBALL:
Becker 14, Holy Angels 0: Kaden Nicolas had a 36-yard Touchdown pass to Mitchell Soltau, and Issac Daluge had a 38-yard Touchdown run for the Bulldogs.
Delano 13, Annandale 32
Rocori 30, Benilde-St. Margaret's 20: Max Fredin had two rushing TDs for the Spartans.
Mound Westonka 41, Big Lake 26
New London-Spicer 7, Dassel-Cokato 48
Foley 13, Litchfield 28
Montevideo 21, Melrose 41
Sauk Rapids-Rice 0, Monticello 29
Little Falls 21, Morris Area 50
Kimball 36, Paynesville 6
Maple Lake 6, Royalton 44
Brainerd 35, Sartell 21: Austin Lahr had two rushing Touchdowns including a 72-yard run, and Andrew Tavale had a 23-yard TD run for the Sabres.
Albany 53, Sauk Centre 20: Boone Roemeling had 4-TD passes for the Huskies.
Holdingford 36, St. Cloud Cathedral 0: Masyn Patrick had 2-Touchdowns, 1-rushing and 1-receiving, and Jaxon Bartowicz threw for 2-TDs.
Alexandria 63, St. Cloud Tech 0
Milaca 22, St. Cloud Apollo 28
VOLLEYBALL:
Rocori 2, Mound Westonka 0 (25-18, 25-18)
Rocori 2, Chisago Lakes 0 (25-16, 25-17)
Sartell 2, Centennial 0 (25-23, 25-19)
New Prague 2, Sartell 1 (25-14, 21-25, 15-9)
TENNIS:
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Trump Rally Packs Them In [PHOTO GALLERY]
- American Pickers In Search of Minnesota Rusty Gold
- Linden Hill Follows Yellow Brick Road To A New Discovery
- Jason Mraz Brings Pop Music Mix To The Ledge [PHOTOS]
- Surprise Guest Wows Crowd At Yacht Fest [PHOTOS]
- See What Happens When The Sun Goes Down At Sleepover Safari
History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta
16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening