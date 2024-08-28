The Storm Has High Expectations for the 2024 Season

The Sauk Rapids-Rice football team is looking to build off of their 7-2 record from 2023 with another strong season in 2024. Storm Activities Director and head football coach Phil Klaphake joined me on WJON. He says they played really good football last season against a very tough schedule. Klaphake says the section semifinal game against Elk River didn't go their way last season but that didn't ruin what they accomplished. The only loses for the Storm in 2023 came against Andover (29-8) and Elk River (38-35). Sauk Rapids-Rice had defeated Elk River in the regular season 30-28.

The Storm return key play maker Hudson Omoke and quarterback Spencer Ackerman. Omoke is a senior receiver and defensive back and Ackerman is a junior. Klahake says Omoke is a dynamic player who brings a special dimension to the team's offense. He says when Hudson gets his opportunities, he maximizes them. Klaphake expects the Storm to have a healthy balance of run and pass again in 2024. He says they like to be creative on offense but work with the playbook that has been successful for them for years. Klaphake indicates his team enjoys playing catch and working on the skills necessary to be successful. He says Ackerman and his receivers work hard on the passing game and they really enjoy it. Klaphake explains that what Spencer does well is what he's supposed to do. He says if everyone does their job the results will show.

Klaphake says they have a good amount of kids out for football and because of thier depth that will allow more kids to focus on one side of the ball. He indicates the goal is to keep players fresh. Klaphake expects the team to be solid on defense again in 2024. He says they've been a good defensive team as long as he's been there and he gives credit to the efforts of the defensive coaches and the hard work from the players.

2024 Sauk Rapids-Rice Schedule

August 29 at Irondale, 7pm

September 6 vs. Sartell, 7pm

September 13 at Monticello, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)

September 20 vs. St. Francis, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)

September 27 vs. Elk River, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)

October 4 at Cambridge-Isanti, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)

October 11 vs. Andover, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)

October 16 at Moorhead, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)

Sauk Rapids-Rice Roster:

Number Name Position Height Weight Year 1 PEPIN, CHRIS RB, DB 5'9" 170 12 2 SABRASKI, MASON WR,DB 5'10" 155 12 3 BAILLIF-STURKEY, ANTHONY WR,DB 5'6" 190 12 4 ELWOOD, ETHAN WR,DB 5'10" 155 11 5 HANSON-DITTHIDET, JAYLEN-LLOYD WR,DB 5'10" 175 12 6 GAZETT, GRAYSON WR,DB 5'11" 150 12 7 ACKERMAN, SPENCER QB 5'11" 160 11 8 HANDELAND, CLAYTON WR,DB 5'10" 160 11 9 SCHMITZ, ELIJAH WR,DB 5'9" 145 12 10 GONDECK, DEAGAN RB,DB 5'10" 190 12 11 MCCLURE, CARTER QB,DB 5'9" 175 10 12 RIEDEMAN, CARTER RB,DB 5'11" 180 11 13 KEALY, LOGAN WR,DB 5'7" 175 11 15 KARDELL, ZACHARY TE,LB 5'11" 185 11 16 KULUS, SAMUEL QB,LB 5'10" 180 11 17 SCAPANSKI, ANDREW WR,DB 5'9" 150 10 18 OMOKE, HUDSON WR,DB 6'3" 180 12 19 BOETTCHER, ETHAN TE,LB 6'2" 170 11 20 MILLER, ISAAC WR,DB 5'11" 165 10 21 HARDY, EVAN RB,LB 5'10" 165 10 22 ANDERSON, MASON TE,DB 6'4" 195 12 24 MASSMANN, OWEN WR,DB 5'10" 150 11 25 LE, CALVIN WR,DB 5'8" 145 10 26 PESTA, JOHN WR,LB 5'9" 160 10 27 KROGSTAD, REED WR,DB 5'10" 145 10 28 CAMARA, ANTHONY RB,DB 5'9" 185 12 29 ZIMMER, ALEX QB,DB 5'11" 145 10 30 NEWVILLE-LARSON, TYSON WR,DB 5'11" 175 12 31 SCHROEDER, CHRISTIAN RB,LB 5'7" 160 10 32 THOMPSON, CULLEN RB,LB 5'8" 205 12 33 MILLER, AVRIE QB,LB 5'10" 135 10 34 ROCK, CULLEN WR,DB 6'0" 155 10 35 SPODEN, BERKLEY WR,DB 5'8" 140 10 40 ELLERBUSCH, BENJAMIN RB,LB 5'11" 215 12 41 GALES, OWEN TE,LB 6'2" 175 10 42 KOST, BRADYN RB,LB 5'11" 205 12 44 THURSTON, XAVIER TE,LB 6'1" 205 12 45 MCNEAL, TYLER WR,LB 5'7" 150 10 51 THELL, JONAH OL,DL 6'4" 200 12 52 HALL, KAI OL,DL 6'0" 275 12 55 BROWN, HAYDEN OL,DL 5'8" 280 12 56 HAAG, BRADY OL,DL 6'2" 240 11 58 NEUMANN, BENJAMIN OL,DL 5'11" 220 11 59 PETERSON, TOBEY OL,DL 6'0" 185 10 60 WOLBECK, ANTHONY OL,DL 6'2" 290 11 62 OWINGS, BRODY OL,DL 6'0" 235 11 64 BRETH, AIDEN OL,DL 5"11" 250 10 65 THIELE, ISAAC OL,LB 5'8" 200 10 71 IDZERDA, ELLIOT OL,DL 6'0" 245 10 72 THELL, JAKE OL,DL 6'6" 285 12 74 HENKE, MATTHEW OL,DL 6'3" 240 11 76 RUSHMEYER, LINCOLN OL,DL 6'6" 315 12 80 WINKELMAN, CONNOR WR, DB 5'9" 145 10 81 MARTEN-ROSENOW, ANDREW WR,DB 5'11" 145 12 82 ZAJACZKOWSKI, JAMES WR,DB 5'4" 125 10 85 BRENNY, LEVI TE,LB 6'0" 185 11 57/50W CHAPMAN, ANDEN OL,DL 6'1" 205 12 83 NAGEL, DYLAHN TE,LB 5'10" 160 11 84 LINDEMAN, ALEXANDER TE,LB 6'1" 175 10 90 REMER, PAYTEN RB,LB 5'10" 185 10

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Phil Klaphake, it is available below.