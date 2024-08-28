The Storm Has High Expectations for the 2024 Season
The Sauk Rapids-Rice football team is looking to build off of their 7-2 record from 2023 with another strong season in 2024. Storm Activities Director and head football coach Phil Klaphake joined me on WJON. He says they played really good football last season against a very tough schedule. Klaphake says the section semifinal game against Elk River didn't go their way last season but that didn't ruin what they accomplished. The only loses for the Storm in 2023 came against Andover (29-8) and Elk River (38-35). Sauk Rapids-Rice had defeated Elk River in the regular season 30-28.
The Storm return key play maker Hudson Omoke and quarterback Spencer Ackerman. Omoke is a senior receiver and defensive back and Ackerman is a junior. Klahake says Omoke is a dynamic player who brings a special dimension to the team's offense. He says when Hudson gets his opportunities, he maximizes them. Klaphake expects the Storm to have a healthy balance of run and pass again in 2024. He says they like to be creative on offense but work with the playbook that has been successful for them for years. Klaphake indicates his team enjoys playing catch and working on the skills necessary to be successful. He says Ackerman and his receivers work hard on the passing game and they really enjoy it. Klaphake explains that what Spencer does well is what he's supposed to do. He says if everyone does their job the results will show.
Klaphake says they have a good amount of kids out for football and because of thier depth that will allow more kids to focus on one side of the ball. He indicates the goal is to keep players fresh. Klaphake expects the team to be solid on defense again in 2024. He says they've been a good defensive team as long as he's been there and he gives credit to the efforts of the defensive coaches and the hard work from the players.
2024 Sauk Rapids-Rice Schedule
August 29 at Irondale, 7pm
September 6 vs. Sartell, 7pm
September 13 at Monticello, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
September 20 vs. St. Francis, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
September 27 vs. Elk River, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
October 4 at Cambridge-Isanti, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
October 11 vs. Andover, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
October 16 at Moorhead, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
Sauk Rapids-Rice Roster:
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|1
|PEPIN, CHRIS
|RB, DB
|5'9"
|170
|12
|2
|SABRASKI, MASON
|WR,DB
|5'10"
|155
|12
|3
|BAILLIF-STURKEY, ANTHONY
|WR,DB
|5'6"
|190
|12
|4
|ELWOOD, ETHAN
|WR,DB
|5'10"
|155
|11
|5
|HANSON-DITTHIDET, JAYLEN-LLOYD
|WR,DB
|5'10"
|175
|12
|6
|GAZETT, GRAYSON
|WR,DB
|5'11"
|150
|12
|7
|ACKERMAN, SPENCER
|QB
|5'11"
|160
|11
|8
|HANDELAND, CLAYTON
|WR,DB
|5'10"
|160
|11
|9
|SCHMITZ, ELIJAH
|WR,DB
|5'9"
|145
|12
|10
|GONDECK, DEAGAN
|RB,DB
|5'10"
|190
|12
|11
|MCCLURE, CARTER
|QB,DB
|5'9"
|175
|10
|12
|RIEDEMAN, CARTER
|RB,DB
|5'11"
|180
|11
|13
|KEALY, LOGAN
|WR,DB
|5'7"
|175
|11
|15
|KARDELL, ZACHARY
|TE,LB
|5'11"
|185
|11
|16
|KULUS, SAMUEL
|QB,LB
|5'10"
|180
|11
|17
|SCAPANSKI, ANDREW
|WR,DB
|5'9"
|150
|10
|18
|OMOKE, HUDSON
|WR,DB
|6'3"
|180
|12
|19
|BOETTCHER, ETHAN
|TE,LB
|6'2"
|170
|11
|20
|MILLER, ISAAC
|WR,DB
|5'11"
|165
|10
|21
|HARDY, EVAN
|RB,LB
|5'10"
|165
|10
|22
|ANDERSON, MASON
|TE,DB
|6'4"
|195
|12
|24
|MASSMANN, OWEN
|WR,DB
|5'10"
|150
|11
|25
|LE, CALVIN
|WR,DB
|5'8"
|145
|10
|26
|PESTA, JOHN
|WR,LB
|5'9"
|160
|10
|27
|KROGSTAD, REED
|WR,DB
|5'10"
|145
|10
|28
|CAMARA, ANTHONY
|RB,DB
|5'9"
|185
|12
|29
|ZIMMER, ALEX
|QB,DB
|5'11"
|145
|10
|30
|NEWVILLE-LARSON, TYSON
|WR,DB
|5'11"
|175
|12
|31
|SCHROEDER, CHRISTIAN
|RB,LB
|5'7"
|160
|10
|32
|THOMPSON, CULLEN
|RB,LB
|5'8"
|205
|12
|33
|MILLER, AVRIE
|QB,LB
|5'10"
|135
|10
|34
|ROCK, CULLEN
|WR,DB
|6'0"
|155
|10
|35
|SPODEN, BERKLEY
|WR,DB
|5'8"
|140
|10
|40
|ELLERBUSCH, BENJAMIN
|RB,LB
|5'11"
|215
|12
|41
|GALES, OWEN
|TE,LB
|6'2"
|175
|10
|42
|KOST, BRADYN
|RB,LB
|5'11"
|205
|12
|44
|THURSTON, XAVIER
|TE,LB
|6'1"
|205
|12
|45
|MCNEAL, TYLER
|WR,LB
|5'7"
|150
|10
|51
|THELL, JONAH
|OL,DL
|6'4"
|200
|12
|52
|HALL, KAI
|OL,DL
|6'0"
|275
|12
|55
|BROWN, HAYDEN
|OL,DL
|5'8"
|280
|12
|56
|HAAG, BRADY
|OL,DL
|6'2"
|240
|11
|58
|NEUMANN, BENJAMIN
|OL,DL
|5'11"
|220
|11
|59
|PETERSON, TOBEY
|OL,DL
|6'0"
|185
|10
|60
|WOLBECK, ANTHONY
|OL,DL
|6'2"
|290
|11
|62
|OWINGS, BRODY
|OL,DL
|6'0"
|235
|11
|64
|BRETH, AIDEN
|OL,DL
|5"11"
|250
|10
|65
|THIELE, ISAAC
|OL,LB
|5'8"
|200
|10
|71
|IDZERDA, ELLIOT
|OL,DL
|6'0"
|245
|10
|72
|THELL, JAKE
|OL,DL
|6'6"
|285
|12
|74
|HENKE, MATTHEW
|OL,DL
|6'3"
|240
|11
|76
|RUSHMEYER, LINCOLN
|OL,DL
|6'6"
|315
|12
|80
|WINKELMAN, CONNOR
|WR, DB
|5'9"
|145
|10
|81
|MARTEN-ROSENOW, ANDREW
|WR,DB
|5'11"
|145
|12
|82
|ZAJACZKOWSKI, JAMES
|WR,DB
|5'4"
|125
|10
|85
|BRENNY, LEVI
|TE,LB
|6'0"
|185
|11
|57/50W
|CHAPMAN, ANDEN
|OL,DL
|6'1"
|205
|12
|83
|NAGEL, DYLAHN
|TE,LB
|5'10"
|160
|11
|84
|LINDEMAN, ALEXANDER
|TE,LB
|6'1"
|175
|10
|90
|REMER, PAYTEN
|RB,LB
|5'10"
|185
|10
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Phil Klaphake, it is available below.