The Storm Has High Expectations for the 2024 Season

photo - Andrew Ritter

The Sauk Rapids-Rice football team is looking to build off of their 7-2 record from 2023 with another strong season in 2024.  Storm Activities Director and head football coach Phil Klaphake joined me on WJON.  He says they played really good football last season against a very tough schedule.  Klaphake says the section semifinal game against Elk River didn't go their way last season but that didn't ruin what they accomplished.  The only loses for the Storm in 2023 came against Andover (29-8) and Elk River (38-35).  Sauk Rapids-Rice had defeated Elk River in the regular season 30-28.

photo - Andrew Ritter
The Storm return key play maker Hudson Omoke and quarterback Spencer Ackerman. Omoke is a senior receiver and defensive back and Ackerman is a junior.  Klahake says Omoke is a dynamic player who brings a special dimension to the team's offense.  He says when Hudson gets his opportunities, he maximizes them.  Klaphake expects the Storm to have a healthy balance of run and pass again in 2024.  He says they like to be creative on offense but work with the playbook that has been successful for them for years.  Klaphake indicates his team enjoys playing catch and working on the skills necessary to be successful.  He says Ackerman and his receivers work hard on the passing game and they really enjoy it.   Klaphake explains that what Spencer does well is what he's supposed to do.  He says if everyone does their job the results will show.

Klaphake says they have a good amount of kids out for football and because of thier depth that will allow more kids to focus on one side of the ball.  He indicates the goal is to keep players fresh.  Klaphake expects the team to be solid on defense again in 2024.  He says they've been a good defensive team as long as he's been there and he gives credit to the efforts of the defensive coaches and the hard work from the players.

2024 Sauk Rapids-Rice Schedule
August 29 at Irondale, 7pm
September 6 vs. Sartell, 7pm
September 13 at Monticello, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
September 20 vs. St. Francis, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
September 27 vs. Elk River, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
October 4 at Cambridge-Isanti, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
October 11 vs. Andover, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
October 16 at Moorhead, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)

photo - Andrew Ritter
Sauk Rapids-Rice Roster:

NumberNamePositionHeightWeightYear
1PEPIN, CHRISRB, DB5'9"17012
2SABRASKI, MASONWR,DB5'10"15512
3BAILLIF-STURKEY, ANTHONYWR,DB5'6"19012
4ELWOOD, ETHANWR,DB5'10"15511
5HANSON-DITTHIDET, JAYLEN-LLOYDWR,DB5'10"17512
6GAZETT, GRAYSONWR,DB5'11"15012
7ACKERMAN, SPENCERQB5'11"16011
8HANDELAND, CLAYTONWR,DB5'10"16011
9SCHMITZ, ELIJAHWR,DB5'9"14512
10GONDECK, DEAGANRB,DB5'10"19012
11MCCLURE, CARTERQB,DB5'9"17510
12RIEDEMAN, CARTERRB,DB5'11"18011
13KEALY, LOGANWR,DB5'7"17511
15KARDELL, ZACHARYTE,LB5'11"18511
16KULUS, SAMUELQB,LB5'10"18011
17SCAPANSKI, ANDREWWR,DB5'9"15010
18OMOKE, HUDSONWR,DB6'3"18012
19BOETTCHER, ETHANTE,LB6'2"17011
20MILLER, ISAACWR,DB5'11"16510
21HARDY, EVANRB,LB5'10"16510
22ANDERSON, MASONTE,DB6'4"19512
24MASSMANN, OWENWR,DB5'10"15011
25LE, CALVINWR,DB5'8"14510
26PESTA, JOHNWR,LB5'9"16010
27KROGSTAD, REEDWR,DB5'10"14510
28CAMARA, ANTHONYRB,DB5'9"18512
29ZIMMER, ALEXQB,DB5'11"14510
30NEWVILLE-LARSON, TYSONWR,DB5'11"17512
31SCHROEDER, CHRISTIANRB,LB5'7"16010
32THOMPSON, CULLENRB,LB5'8"20512
33MILLER, AVRIEQB,LB5'10"13510
34ROCK, CULLENWR,DB6'0"15510
35SPODEN, BERKLEYWR,DB5'8"14010
40ELLERBUSCH, BENJAMINRB,LB5'11"21512
41GALES, OWENTE,LB6'2"17510
42KOST, BRADYNRB,LB5'11"20512
44THURSTON, XAVIERTE,LB6'1"20512
45MCNEAL, TYLERWR,LB5'7"15010
51THELL, JONAHOL,DL6'4"20012
52HALL, KAIOL,DL6'0"27512
55BROWN, HAYDENOL,DL5'8"28012
56HAAG, BRADYOL,DL6'2"24011
58NEUMANN, BENJAMINOL,DL5'11"22011
59PETERSON, TOBEYOL,DL6'0"18510
60WOLBECK, ANTHONYOL,DL6'2"29011
62OWINGS, BRODYOL,DL6'0"23511
64BRETH, AIDENOL,DL5"11"25010
65THIELE, ISAACOL,LB5'8"20010
71IDZERDA, ELLIOTOL,DL6'0"24510
72THELL, JAKEOL,DL6'6"28512
74HENKE, MATTHEWOL,DL6'3"24011
76RUSHMEYER, LINCOLNOL,DL6'6"31512
80WINKELMAN, CONNORWR, DB5'9"14510
81MARTEN-ROSENOW, ANDREWWR,DB5'11"14512
82ZAJACZKOWSKI, JAMESWR,DB5'4"12510
85BRENNY, LEVITE,LB6'0"18511
57/50WCHAPMAN, ANDENOL,DL6'1"20512
83NAGEL, DYLAHNTE,LB5'10"16011
84LINDEMAN, ALEXANDERTE,LB6'1"17510
90REMER, PAYTENRB,LB5'10"18510

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Phil Klaphake, it is available below.

 

 

Come Visit Rice, Minnesota With Us

