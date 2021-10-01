Sauk Rapids-Rice Football Looks to Stay Unbeaten; HS Schedule

photo - Jay Caldwell

The Sauk Rapids-Rice football team is off to a 4-0 start after downing Cambridge-Isanti 33-7 last Friday.  The Storm will host Bemidji at 7 p.m. tonight.  Bemidji is 1-2 but is coming off a 19-6 win over Brainerd last week. The Storm and Bemidji have one common opponent, Alexandria.  Bemidji lost to Alexandria 38-20 on September 10.  Sauk Rapids defeated Alexandria 27-13 on September 17.

Elsewhere Tonight in High School Football:
Apollo (1-3) at Tech (0-5)  Tech's Homecoming
Moorhead (3-0) at Sartell-St. Stephen (1-4)
#4 Hutchinson (3-1) at #7 Rocori (4-1)
Cathedral (1-3) at Milaca (2-2)

 

Vikings Win Home Opener Against Seattle

