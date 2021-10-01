Sauk Rapids-Rice Football Looks to Stay Unbeaten; HS Schedule

The Sauk Rapids-Rice football team is off to a 4-0 start after downing Cambridge-Isanti 33-7 last Friday. The Storm will host Bemidji at 7 p.m. tonight. Bemidji is 1-2 but is coming off a 19-6 win over Brainerd last week. The Storm and Bemidji have one common opponent, Alexandria. Bemidji lost to Alexandria 38-20 on September 10. Sauk Rapids defeated Alexandria 27-13 on September 17.

Get our free mobile app

Elsewhere Tonight in High School Football:

Apollo (1-3) at Tech (0-5) Tech's Homecoming

Moorhead (3-0) at Sartell-St. Stephen (1-4)

#4 Hutchinson (3-1) at #7 Rocori (4-1)

Cathedral (1-3) at Milaca (2-2)