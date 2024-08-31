High School Sports Results Friday, August 30

photo - Andrew Ritter

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

Warroad 0, St. Cloud Cathedral 38Henry Schloe had 2 passing TDs and one rushing touchdown to lead the Crusaders.

Big Lake 42, Columbia Heights 14

Montevideo 21, Paynesville 46

Zimmerman 14, Orono 35

Princeton 35, Milaca 7

Concordia Academy 17, Dassel-Cokato 42

Rocori 14, Detroit Lakes 41Dylan Thompson and Max Fredin each had a rushing touchdown for the Spartans.

Annandale 28, Litchfield 20

Rockford 19, Royalton 6

Sauk Rapids-Rice 40, Irondale 14: Deagan Gondeck had 3-rushing TDs, and Christopher Pepin had 2-rushing TDs for the Storm.

Little Falls 30, Pierz 36

SOCCER:

Hutchinson 3, Rocori 5

Big Lake 2, Albany 1:  Rowan Ellingson had Albany's lone goal, and Grace Keuzer made 12 saves.  Big Lake scored the winning goal off a penalty kick with less than a minute remaining.

