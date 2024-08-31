High School Sports Results Friday, August 30
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:
Warroad 0, St. Cloud Cathedral 38: Henry Schloe had 2 passing TDs and one rushing touchdown to lead the Crusaders.
Big Lake 42, Columbia Heights 14
Montevideo 21, Paynesville 46
Zimmerman 14, Orono 35
Princeton 35, Milaca 7
Concordia Academy 17, Dassel-Cokato 42
Rocori 14, Detroit Lakes 41: Dylan Thompson and Max Fredin each had a rushing touchdown for the Spartans.
Annandale 28, Litchfield 20
Rockford 19, Royalton 6
Sauk Rapids-Rice 40, Irondale 14: Deagan Gondeck had 3-rushing TDs, and Christopher Pepin had 2-rushing TDs for the Storm.
Little Falls 30, Pierz 36
SOCCER:
Hutchinson 3, Rocori 5
Big Lake 2, Albany 1: Rowan Ellingson had Albany's lone goal, and Grace Keuzer made 12 saves. Big Lake scored the winning goal off a penalty kick with less than a minute remaining.
