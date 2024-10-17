High School Football Results Wednesday October 16
Football:
Moorhead 49, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14
(The Storm finish the regular season with a 4-4 record)
North St. Paul 40, Apollo 20
(Apollo finishes the regular season 1-7)
Park Center 26, Sartell-St. Stephen 20 (overtime)
(Austin Lahr threw for 96 yards and a touchdown and ran for 38 yards and 2 scores for the Sabres)
New Prague 21, Tech 12
(Tech is 2-6)
ROCORI 22, Orono 20
(ROCORI is 6-2)
Kimball 42, Cathedral 7
(Henry Schloe threw for 127 yards and a touchdown for Cathedral. Brody Schneider had 5 catches for 36 yards and a touchdown and Nick Plante had 6 catches for 42 yards for the Crusaders).
Foley 27, Columbia Heights 6
Albany 52, Montevideo 7
Holy Family 42, Litchfield 21
Annandale 35, New London-Spicer 3
Becker 54, Chisago Lakes 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 24, Holdingford 6
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 20, Pierz 18
Osakis 52, Maple Lake 0
Milaca 16, Richfield 6
Rockford 20, Sauk Centre 0
Royalton 42, Paynesville 8
Minnewaska 56, Melrose 14
Thursday's Schedule:
Boys Soccer:
Section 8AA Final
Tech vs. Willmar, 7pm @ STMA High School