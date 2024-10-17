High School Football Results Wednesday October 16

Football:

Moorhead 49, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14

(The Storm finish the regular season with a 4-4 record)

North St. Paul 40, Apollo 20

(Apollo finishes the regular season 1-7)

Park Center 26, Sartell-St. Stephen 20 (overtime)

(Austin Lahr threw for 96 yards and a touchdown and ran for 38 yards and 2 scores for the Sabres)

New Prague 21, Tech 12

(Tech is 2-6)

ROCORI 22, Orono 20

(ROCORI is 6-2)

Kimball 42, Cathedral 7

(Henry Schloe threw for 127 yards and a touchdown for Cathedral. Brody Schneider had 5 catches for 36 yards and a touchdown and Nick Plante had 6 catches for 42 yards for the Crusaders).

Foley 27, Columbia Heights 6

Albany 52, Montevideo 7

Holy Family 42, Litchfield 21

Annandale 35, New London-Spicer 3

Becker 54, Chisago Lakes 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 24, Holdingford 6

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 20, Pierz 18

Osakis 52, Maple Lake 0

Milaca 16, Richfield 6

Rockford 20, Sauk Centre 0

Royalton 42, Paynesville 8

Minnewaska 56, Melrose 14

Thursday's Schedule:

Boys Soccer:

Section 8AA Final

Tech vs. Willmar, 7pm @ STMA High School