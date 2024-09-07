High School Sports Results Friday, September 6

FOOTBALL:

Sartell 18, Sauk Rapids-Rice 24

Bloomington Jefferson 0, St. Cloud Tech 17

East Grand Forks 0, Little Falls 14

Melrose 8, Albany 45: Zach Birr rushed for 111 yards and 4-TDs to lead the Huskies.

Dassel-Cokato 34, Annandale 33

Orono 54, Big Lake 12

St. Cloud Cathedral 14, Eden Valley-Watkins 32: Henry Schloe threw 2-TD passes for the Crusaders. Blake Glenz tossed 3-TD passes for Eden Valley-Watkins.

Royalton 6, Holdingford 46

Osakis 8, Kimball 42

St. Cloud Apollo 24, Litchfield 50: Da'vion Jackson tossed 4-TD passes for the Eagles.

Paynesville 60, Maple Lake 14

Glencoe-Silver Lake 21, Milaca 12

Foley 0, New London-Spicer 31

Becker 13, Providence Academy 9

Minneapolis North 21, Rocori 39: Grant Tylutki and Dylan Thompson each had 2-rushing touchdowns for the Spartans.

