High School Sports Results Friday, September 6
FOOTBALL:
Sartell 18, Sauk Rapids-Rice 24
Bloomington Jefferson 0, St. Cloud Tech 17
East Grand Forks 0, Little Falls 14
Melrose 8, Albany 45: Zach Birr rushed for 111 yards and 4-TDs to lead the Huskies.
Dassel-Cokato 34, Annandale 33
Orono 54, Big Lake 12
St. Cloud Cathedral 14, Eden Valley-Watkins 32: Henry Schloe threw 2-TD passes for the Crusaders. Blake Glenz tossed 3-TD passes for Eden Valley-Watkins.
Royalton 6, Holdingford 46
Osakis 8, Kimball 42
St. Cloud Apollo 24, Litchfield 50: Da'vion Jackson tossed 4-TD passes for the Eagles.
Paynesville 60, Maple Lake 14
Glencoe-Silver Lake 21, Milaca 12
Foley 0, New London-Spicer 31
Becker 13, Providence Academy 9
Minneapolis North 21, Rocori 39: Grant Tylutki and Dylan Thompson each had 2-rushing touchdowns for the Spartans.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Trump Rally Packs Them In [PHOTO GALLERY]
- American Pickers In Search of Minnesota Rusty Gold
- Linden Hill Follows Yellow Brick Road To A New Discovery
- Jason Mraz Brings Pop Music Mix To The Ledge [PHOTOS]
- Surprise Guest Wows Crowd At Yacht Fest [PHOTOS]
- See What Happens When The Sun Goes Down At Sleepover Safari
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta
CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them
LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness
Gallery Credit: Brian Budzynski