Sauk Rapids-Rice Football Games To Air On Local Station
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Football team will open the season Friday September 1 at home against Irondale. AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports (KXSS) for a 2nd straight year will be the radio home of the Storm. Dave Overlund will be back as the lead play-by-play man for Sauk Rapids-Rice Football in 2023.
2023 Schedule: (Game Times 7:00 p.m. pregame at 6:45 p.m.)
September 1 vs. Irondale
September 8 at Sartell
September 15 vs. Monticello
September 22 at St. Francis
September 29 at Elk River
October 6 vs. Cambridge-Isanti
October 13 at Andover
October 18 vs. Moorhead