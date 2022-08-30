High School Football Preview: Sauk Rapids-Rice

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm are back with high hopes as their 2022 season is set to start Friday when they host rival Sartell-St. Stephen. Sauk Rapids-Rice head coach and new Activities Director Phillip Klaphake joined me on WJON. He says they had a talented team last season that finished 6-3 led by 22 seniors. Klaphake says that group of seniors was a great example for their younger group of kids with their work ethic and willingness to do what was necessary to be successful.

Get our free mobile app

The Storm will have many new starters in 2022 by virtue of all the seniors who played last season. Klaphake wasn't willing to mention any of the key players because he didn't want to fail to leave someone out. He says the names of the key players will be known to everyone soon enough.

Phillip Klaphake, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Phillip Klaphake, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

The Sauk Rapids-Rice football coaches also run their youth football program. Klaphake says they don't have the kids tackle at the young ages instead they participate in flag football. He says that doesn't hurt the development of these kids because tackling is something they can teach them as the kids get physically and mentally more mature.

Sauk Rapids-Rice football games can be heard this season on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports with Dave Overlund calling the play-by-play.

2022 Schedule

vs. Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm September 2

at St. Cloud Tech, 7pm September 9

at Alexandria, 7pm September 16

vs. Cambridge-Isanti, 7pm September 23

at Bemidji, 7pm September 30

at St. Francis, 7pm October 7

vs. Moorhead, 7pm October 14

vs. Monticello, 7pm October 19

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Phil Klaphake it is available below.