Hutch Handles Rocori; Sauk Rapids Stays Unbeaten; Scores

Two of the top teams in the state in Class 4A met at Rocori High School tonight in high school football.  4th ranked Hutchinson defeated 7th ranked Rocori 26-8.  The Tigers improve to 4-1 while Rocori drops to 4-2.

Elsewhere:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 21, Bemidji 6
(The Storm stay unbeaten and improve to 5-0)

Apollo 20, Tech 14
(Tech's Homecoming.  Tech drops to 0-6 while Apollo improves to 2-3)

Moorhead 29, Sartell-St. Stephen 8
Milaca 40, Cathedral 16

