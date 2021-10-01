Hutch Handles Rocori; Sauk Rapids Stays Unbeaten; Scores

Two of the top teams in the state in Class 4A met at Rocori High School tonight in high school football. 4th ranked Hutchinson defeated 7th ranked Rocori 26-8. The Tigers improve to 4-1 while Rocori drops to 4-2.

Elsewhere:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 21, Bemidji 6

(The Storm stay unbeaten and improve to 5-0)

Apollo 20, Tech 14

(Tech's Homecoming. Tech drops to 0-6 while Apollo improves to 2-3)

Moorhead 29, Sartell-St. Stephen 8

Milaca 40, Cathedral 16

