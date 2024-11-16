High School Sports Results Friday, November 15th

FOOTBALL:

Jackson County Central 34, Kimball 26 - Class 2A Semi-final: Brandon Henkemeyer had 2 passing TDs and a rushing touchdown to lead Kimball, and Bryant Knaus returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Chanhassen 19, Elk River 21 - Class 5A Semi-final: Benjamin Hickman had a 65 yard interception return for a touchdown for Elk River.

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

St. Cloud 2, Anoka 4: Reese Ruska and Molly Burkstrand each had a goal for the Crush.

Morris/Benson 0, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 3: Kayelyn Chafee, Isabel Skarohlid and Ava Prosser all had a goal for Princeton/Big Lake/Becker.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

