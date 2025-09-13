Prep Sports Scores – Friday, September 12th

Prep Sports Scores &#8211; Friday, September 12th

High School football is in full swing with 16 games across the St. Cloud area on Friday night.

FOOTBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral 55, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 8
Breck 15, St. Cloud Tech 14
Royalton 54, St. Cloud Apollo 34
Brainerd 49, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14
ROCORI 15, Hutchinson 14
Alexandria 42, Sartell 14 (Tackle Cancer game)
Orono 48, Big Lake 6
Holdingford 12, Eden Valley-Watkins 8
Albany 43, Melrose 16
Dassel-Cokato 38, Jordan 20
Litchfield 57, Little Falls 8
Osakis 22, Kimball 14
Redwood Valley 44, Paynesville 8
Rockford 28, Milaca 8
Fergus Falls 28, Becker 7
Annandale 40, Foley 6

