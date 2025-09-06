Prep Sports Scoreboard – Friday, September 5th
Here's a look at your prep sports action from Friday, September 5th.
FOOTBALL:
Elk River 60, Sauk Rapids-Rice 20
Big Lake 46, Spectrum 20
Melrose 46, Sauk Centre 40
Little Falls 26, Milaca 14
Kimball 44, Paynesville 0
Pierz 24, Foley 0
Marshall 28, ROCORI 0
Holdingford 44, Royalton 6
Sartell 22, St. Cloud Tech 0
St. Cloud Cathedral 49, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 8
Annandale 46, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28, Dassel-Cokato 14
Albany 56, St. Cloud Apollo 6
Litchfield 28, New London-Spicer 8
