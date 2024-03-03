SCSU Suffers 2nd Loss To Denver In Area Sports Recap

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

-St. Cloud State had another rough night as they fell to the University of Denver 7-2 giving Denver the weekend sweep. The Pioneers move into a tie with St. Cloud for 2nd place in the NCHC with one weekend left to play. Denver got up big early again taking a 5-0 lead before the Huskies would get on the board in the 3rd period on a goal by Mason Salquist. Veeti Miettinen got St. Cloud’s other goal. SCSU will try to rebound and secure 2nd place in the final weekend of the regular season game when they take on the University of Minnesota – Duluth next weekend.

--The University of Minnesota fell short to Michigan losing 6-5 in overtime which gave the Wolverines a weekend split. The Gophers would trail 4-1 halfway through the third period and would turn it on to come back to erase the deficit and send the game to OT. Michigan’s Seamus Casey would score 1:31 into OT to win the game.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

- The Huskies' strong 2023/2024 campaign came to an end on Saturday as they lost to the University of Minnesota 2-0 in the second game of their best-of-three series with the Bulldogs. The win advances Duluth in the WCHA playoffs.

-- The Gophers rebounded from Friday’s loss and pounded Minnesota State-Mankato 7-1 to force a game three in their best-of-three playoff series. Josefin Bouveng led the way with 5 points on two goals and three assists. Minnesota blew the game open early scoring five times in the first period and picked up two more scores in the second in coasting to the win. The two teams will face off at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday with the winner advancing in the WCHA playoffs.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

-- The University of Minnesota was able to rally and beat Penn State 75-70 on Saturday. The Gophers would find themselves down by 12 points at halftime before outscoring the Nittany Lions by 17 in the second half to get the win. Cam Christie had 19 points and Elijah Hawkins 18 points to lead the U. They will take on Indiana on Wednesday and Northwestern on Saturday to close out the Big Ten regular season.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

-- St. Cloud State dropped their game in the NSIC Quarterfinals 75-61 to the University of Mary on Saturday ending their season. The Huskies had an early lead and were up 15-11 at the end of the first quarter. The Mauraders would control the second quarter and take a three-point halftime lead. The third quarter would go back and forth before Mary would start to pull away in the fourth. Jada Eggebrecht led St. Cloud with 16 points.

JUNIOR HOCKEY:

-- The St. Cloud Norsemen lost another close game to the Austin Bruins 2-1 on Saturday. The win gives the Bruins the weekend sweep. Peyton Mithmuangneua scored the Norsemen’s only goal. St. Cloud will take on Austin again next weekend at home.

--The Granite City Lumberjacks shut out the Alexandria Blizzard on Saturday 2-0. Connor Miller and Nolan Widman score for the Jacks.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

--The College of St. Benedict had a tough day on Saturday losing both of their games. The Bennies dropped game 1 to Mary Hardin-Baylor 5-1. St. Ben’s would get shut out in game two, losing 6-0 to Trine University. Cadence Koste had St. Ben’s lone RBI on the day. The Bennies play again on Sunday taking on Christopher Newport, and Belhaven in the NFCA Leadoff Classic.

--The Gophers split their two games on Sunday. Minnesota would topple Fordham for the second time in two days downing them 10-4 in game one. The offense would run try in game two however as the University of Kentucky Wildcats would shut the U out 8-0 in game 2. The Gophers will take on Charlotte in a two-game series with one game on Sunday and the second game on Monday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

--The University of Minnesota beat Sacramento State 7-4 on Saturday. Connor Wietgrege was strong on the mound for the Gohpers throwing seven innings and giving up just one run. Kyle Bork and Kris Hakenson had home runs for Minnesota in the win. The Gophers will take on the University of the Pacific next on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

