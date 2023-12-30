Huskies Skin Beavers In Men’s Hockey

It was another light night in area sports with just two teams having games. In Men's College Hockey, St. Cloud State didn’t have any problems with Bemidji State on Friday, downing the Beavers 6-1.

The Huskies jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, added one goal in the 2nd and 2 more in the 3rd. Six different players scored, and Dominic Basse made 21 saves. The two teams have off Saturday and will finish the series on Sunday at 4 pm in Bemidji.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

--The St. Cloud Norsemen’s struggles continue as they fell to the Aberdeen Wings 5-1 on Friday. The Norsemen’s only goal came from Hagen Moe. The two teams play again Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

