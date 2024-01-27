High School Sports Results Friday, January 26
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Annandale 75, Rockford 42: Isaak Eenhuis led the Cardinals with 16 points.
Kimball 53, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 66
Litchfield 50, Dassel-Cokato 63
New London Spicer 58, Watertown-Mayer 59 (OT): Grant Paffrath had 30 points for New London-Spicer
St. Cloud Tech 68, Alexandria 59
Osakis 72, Little Falls 69
Albany 63, Melrose 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
New London-Spicer 81, Montevideo 36
Sartell 82, Rocori 48
Melrose 55, Benson 42
Paynesville 46, Eden Valley-Watkins 55
Dassel-Cokato 65, Litchfield 37
St. Cloud 53, Moorhead 71
Fergus Falls 52, Little Falls 40
Albany 73, Pierz 41
Annandale 69, Rockford 43
BOYS HOCKEY:
St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Northfield 2: Joey Gillespie had 2 goals, and John Hirschfeld and Andrew Dwinnell had a goal apiece for the Crusaders.
Hutchinson 8, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2: Nathan Thode and Dalsten Dusoski had 2 goals each to lead Hutchinson.
Luverne 5, Little Falls 6 (OT): Carter Oothoudt had 2 goals for the Flyers. They also got single goals from Michael Nessler, Luke Avery, Joey Welinski and Garrett LIndberg. Lingberg scored the game-winner in overtime.
GIRLS HOCKEY:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1, Roseau 4: Brayley VanDenberg scored the only goal for the Stormin' Sabres.
St. Cloud 4, Thief River Falls 3 (OT): Teagan Ruprecht had 2 goals for the Crush. They also got a goal from Jenna Amundson and Lauren Juncewski scored the winning goal in overtime.
Rogers 0, Brainerd-Little Falls 3
