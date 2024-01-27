High School Sports Results Friday, January 26

Cathedral-boys-basketball-Lisa-Schaefer-photo-credit loading...

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Annandale 75, Rockford 42: Isaak Eenhuis led the Cardinals with 16 points.

Kimball 53, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 66

Litchfield 50, Dassel-Cokato 63

New London Spicer 58, Watertown-Mayer 59 (OT): Grant Paffrath had 30 points for New London-Spicer

St. Cloud Tech 68, Alexandria 59

Osakis 72, Little Falls 69

Albany 63, Melrose 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

New London-Spicer 81, Montevideo 36

Sartell 82, Rocori 48

Melrose 55, Benson 42

Paynesville 46, Eden Valley-Watkins 55

Dassel-Cokato 65, Litchfield 37

St. Cloud 53, Moorhead 71

Fergus Falls 52, Little Falls 40

Albany 73, Pierz 41

Annandale 69, Rockford 43

BOYS HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Northfield 2: Joey Gillespie had 2 goals, and John Hirschfeld and Andrew Dwinnell had a goal apiece for the Crusaders.

Hutchinson 8, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2: Nathan Thode and Dalsten Dusoski had 2 goals each to lead Hutchinson.

Luverne 5, Little Falls 6 (OT): Carter Oothoudt had 2 goals for the Flyers. They also got single goals from Michael Nessler, Luke Avery, Joey Welinski and Garrett LIndberg. Lingberg scored the game-winner in overtime.

GIRLS HOCKEY:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1, Roseau 4: Brayley VanDenberg scored the only goal for the Stormin' Sabres.

St. Cloud 4, Thief River Falls 3 (OT): Teagan Ruprecht had 2 goals for the Crush. They also got a goal from Jenna Amundson and Lauren Juncewski scored the winning goal in overtime.

Rogers 0, Brainerd-Little Falls 3

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

175 Years of Benton County History

Come Visit Rice, Minnesota With Us