High School Sports Results Friday, February 2nd
BOYS HOCKEY:
Wadena-Deer Creek 2, Mora-Milaca 5: Charlie Kritzeck led Mora-Milaca with 2 goals.
Becker-Big Lake 4, Moose Lake Area 1: Becker-Big Lake got 2 goals from Jase Tobako.
Minnesota River 3, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 4
Sartell 5, Duluth Denfield 3: Carter Bollinger had 2 goals for the Sabres.
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Paynesville 74, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47
Becker 53, North Branch 47: The Bulldogs were led by Alexis Rose with 26 points.
Annandale 75, Dassel-Cokato 44
Belgrade-Brooten-El Rosa 38, Holdingford 66
Eden Valley-Watkins 45, Kimball 43 (OT)
New London-Spicer 58, Litchfield 23
Maple Lake 28, Royalton 65
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Annandale 69, Dassel-Cokato 63
North Branch 81, Becker 74
BOLD 57, Melrose 88
Litchfield 47, New London-Spicer 62: Grant Paffrath had 30 points for New London.
Pierz 35, Foley 57
Little Falls 77, Milaca 63
Albany 73, Mora 52
St. Cloud Cathedral 58, Pequot Lake 72
Rocori 85, Sartell 68
Alexandria 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 72
Fergus Falls 67, St. Cloud Apollo 52
