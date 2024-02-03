High School Sports Results Friday, February 2nd

BOYS HOCKEY:

Wadena-Deer Creek 2, Mora-Milaca 5: Charlie Kritzeck led Mora-Milaca with 2 goals.

Becker-Big Lake 4, Moose Lake Area 1: Becker-Big Lake got 2 goals from Jase Tobako.

Minnesota River 3, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 4

Sartell 5, Duluth Denfield 3: Carter Bollinger had 2 goals for the Sabres.

Get our free mobile app

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Paynesville 74, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47

Becker 53, North Branch 47: The Bulldogs were led by Alexis Rose with 26 points.

Annandale 75, Dassel-Cokato 44

Belgrade-Brooten-El Rosa 38, Holdingford 66

Eden Valley-Watkins 45, Kimball 43 (OT)

New London-Spicer 58, Litchfield 23

Maple Lake 28, Royalton 65

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Annandale 69, Dassel-Cokato 63

North Branch 81, Becker 74

BOLD 57, Melrose 88

Litchfield 47, New London-Spicer 62: Grant Paffrath had 30 points for New London.

Pierz 35, Foley 57

Little Falls 77, Milaca 63

Albany 73, Mora 52

St. Cloud Cathedral 58, Pequot Lake 72

Rocori 85, Sartell 68

Alexandria 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 72

Fergus Falls 67, St. Cloud Apollo 52

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Take a Look Inside this St. Cloud Mansion For Sale

10 Commandments of Attending a Minnesota BBQ