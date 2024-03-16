High School Sports Scores Friday, 3/15 – Albany Advances in BB

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Annandale 53, Albany 63 (2-A, Section 6 Championship): The Huskies were led by Zeke Austin with 25 points and Sam Hondl with 17 points. Annandale's top scorer was Isaak Eenhuis with 26 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT:

Minnehaha Academy 52, Albany 60 (2-A Semifinal): Albany was led by Alyssa Sand who had 20 points and Tatum Findley with 17 points. The Huskies advance to the Class 2-A Championship game on Saturday, where they will take on Providence Academy.

Mary Lutheran 61, Southwest MN Christian 45 (1-A Consolation Semifinal)

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58, Fosston 52 (1-A Consolation Semifinal)

Goodhue 63, Underwood 53 (1-A Semifinal)

New London-Spicer 38, Rochester Lourdes 45 (2-A Consolation Semifinal)

Buffalo Lake-Hector Stewart 69, Mountain Iron-Buhl 50 (1-A Semifinal)

St. Peter 61, Rock Ridge 34 (3-A Consolation Final)

Rosemount 71, Lakeville North 60 (4-A Consolation Final)

Crosby-Ironton 54, Providence Academy 92 (2-A Semifinal)

