Albany Girls Basketball Advances to State Semis

Albany Girls Basketball (photo courtesy of Angela Janorschke)

The Albany girls basketball team defeated Rochester Lourdes 58-41 Wednesday night at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus in the Class 2-A State Tournament quarterfinals.  The Huskies trailed 21-20 at halftime.

Kylan Gerads led Albany with 26 points and Alyssa Sand added 20 points and 15 rebounds.  Albany improves to 29-1 and will play 3rd seeded Minnehaha Academy Friday night at 8 p.m. at Williams Arena.  Albany is the #2 seed.

 

