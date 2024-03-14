Albany Girls Basketball Advances to State Semis

The Albany girls basketball team defeated Rochester Lourdes 58-41 Wednesday night at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus in the Class 2-A State Tournament quarterfinals. The Huskies trailed 21-20 at halftime.

Get our free mobile app

Kylan Gerads led Albany with 26 points and Alyssa Sand added 20 points and 15 rebounds. Albany improves to 29-1 and will play 3rd seeded Minnehaha Academy Friday night at 8 p.m. at Williams Arena. Albany is the #2 seed.