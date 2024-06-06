ROCORI Softball Advances To Consolation Championship

Jenna Rieder (photo - Timi Molitor)

ROCORI defeated Benilde-St. Margaret's 11-1 in 6 innings in the Class 3-A State Tournament consolation semifinals Thursday in North Mankato.  ROCORI scored 2 runs apiece in the 1st, 3rd and 4th innings and erupted for 5 runs to put the game away in the 6th inning.

Jessica Boos threw all 6 innings with 3 hits and 1 earned run allowed with 6 strikeouts for the Spartans.  Sophia Hess went 2-4 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI, Jordyn Illies went 3-3 with a run scored and 2 RBI and Jessica Boos added 3 hits for ROCORI.

ROCORI will play Simley at 7 p.m. tonight in North Mankato for the consolation championship.

 

