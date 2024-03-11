Albany Girls Basketball Set to Pursue State Title this Week

Albany Girls Basketball (photo courtesy of Angela Janorschke)

The Albany girls basketball team has had a memorable season and could cap it with a state title this week.  The Huskies won the Section 6-2-A title Friday night at St. Cloud State's Halenbeck Hall 76-50 over Holdingford. Kylan Gerads led the Huskies with 21 points, Tatum Findley added 17, Callie Holthaus chipped in 15 and Alyssa Sand contributed 11.

Albany is 28-1 having suffered their only loss December 30 to Mountain Iron-Buhl at St. Ben's as part of the Granite City Classic.

The Huskies are seeded #2 in the Class AA state tournament and will open play Wednesday against Rochester Lourdes at 6 p.m. at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus.  The Huskies defeated this year's #1 seed, Providence Academy 72-70 in Albany on December 19.

Albany is making their 4th straight state tournament appearance and that includes a State Championship in 2021.  The Huskies lost in the State title game in 2023 to Providence Academy 74-60.

Albany is led by seniors Alyssa Sand, Kylan Gerads, Tatum Findley, Savanna Pelzer, Callie Holthaus, and Lauren Nett.  The Huskies coached by Aaron Boyum.  If Albany wins Wednesday night they would play Friday night in the State Semifinals at Williams Arena against either 3rd seeded Minnehaha Academy or Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

Albany Roster:

NumberNamePositionHeightYear
1SAND, ALYSSAF6'312
2PELZER, SAVANNAG5'412
3LAUER, PAIGEF5'711
5HOLTHAUS, CALLIEG5'412
11ELLINGSON, PAISLEYF5'711
13FINDLEY, TATUMG5'912
20SCHIFFLER, ISABELLAG5'410
22SCHWENZFEIER, EVAG5'611
23GILL, LARISSAG5'611
24NETT, LAURENG5'612
25LECY, CLAIREG5'710
31BAUER, CAMERONF5'1011
33GERADS, KYLANF5'1112
35LOBITZ, KELSEYF6'010
41DINGMANN, JOSIEF5'1010
43FORSTER, KAYLAF5'911
45GOEBEL, MOLLYF5'1010
55BLONIGEN, NATALIEF6'111

 

