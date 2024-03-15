Albany Seniors Lead Them Into Tonight’s State Semifinal

The Albany girls basketball team puts their 29-1 record on the line when they play Minnehaha Academy at 8 p.m. tonight in the Class 2-A State Tournament Semifinals at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Huskies are making their 4th straight state tournament appearance which includes a state championship in 2021.

Get our free mobile app

The Huskies are led by their 6 seniors; Alyssa Sand, Kylan Gerads, Tatum Findley, Savanna Pelzer, Callie Holthaus, and Lauren Nett. Albany Head Coach Aaron Boyum joined me on WJON. He says this senior class has met a lot to their program. Boyum explains it's been fun to watch their roles on the team grow over time. He says the seniors have also done a great job mentoring the younger players.

Photo - Lisa Anderson Photo - Lisa Anderson loading...

Albany is the #2 seed in the tournament and will play 3rd seeded Minnehaha Academy tonight. Minnehaha Academy is 27-3 and is led by Addison Mack who is averaging approximately 30 points per game. Boyum says the Red Hawks are a very athletic team and Mack will be a challenge to defend. He wants his team will take care of the basketball and get back defensively.

Albany Girls Basketball (photo courtesy of Angela Janorschke) Albany Girls Basketball (photo courtesy of Angela Janorschke) loading...

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Aaron Boyum it is available below. The game tonight will be televised on Channel 45. Top seeded Providence Academy will play Crosby-Ironton at 6 p.m. in the other Class 2-A semifinal.

Albany Roster:

Number Name Position Height Year 1 SAND, ALYSSA F 6'3 12 2 PELZER, SAVANNA G 5'4 12 3 LAUER, PAIGE F 5'7 11 5 HOLTHAUS, CALLIE G 5'4 12 11 ELLINGSON, PAISLEY F 5'7 11 13 FINDLEY, TATUM G 5'9 12 20 SCHIFFLER, ISABELLA G 5'4 10 22 SCHWENZFEIER, EVA G 5'6 11 23 GILL, LARISSA G 5'6 11 24 NETT, LAUREN G 5'6 12 25 LECY, CLAIRE G 5'7 10 31 BAUER, CAMERON F 5'10 11 33 GERADS, KYLAN F 5'11 12 35 LOBITZ, KELSEY F 6'0 10 41 DINGMANN, JOSIE F 5'10 10 43 FORSTER, KAYLA F 5'9 11 45 GOEBEL, MOLLY F 5'10 10 55 BLONIGEN, NATALIE F 6'1 11