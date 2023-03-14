Albany Has High Hopes at the Girls State Basketball Tournament

The Albany girls basketball team takes their 28-1 record to the Class AA State tournament where they are seeded 3rd and will matchup with unseeded and 26-3 Perham Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at Maturi Pavillion in Minneapolis. This is the 3rd straight state tournament appearance for the Huskies coached by Aaron Boyum. Boyum says he's really happy for the kids and their ability to persevere. Albany finished their section final win over Sauk Centre with 15-0 run to close the game with a 49-41 victory at SCSU's Halenbeck Hall last Friday night.

Albany is not a senior dominated team. They have just 2 seniors on the roster and depend heavily on their junior class. Albany's two senior captains are Samantha Van Heel and Sophia Schiffler. Boyum says they play a 8 to 9 player rotation and are very balanced. Juniors Alyssa Sand and Kylan Gerads were each named to the Class AA All State team and will receive that recognition tonight at a banquet. Sand was also named to the All State team last year while Gerads made the All State Tournament team. Sand is 6'3 while Gerads is 5'11. Boyum says both players are really long and athletic.

Albany suffered their only loss of the season to New London-Spicer December 20th in New London 45-33. The Wildcats are also playing the State Tournament as the 4th seed Wednesday night against 5th seeded Minnehaha Academy at 8 p.m. at Williams Arena. Boyum says scheduling tough opponents like New London-Spicer, Crosby-Ironton, Pequot Lakes, Holy Family and Pine City non conference helps make them battle tested.

Albany Roster:

1 SAND, ALYSSA F 6'3 11 2 PELZER, SAVANNA G 5'4 11 4 FUNK, ALEXIS G 5'6 11 5 HOLTHAUS, CALLIE G 5'4 11 11 VAN HEEL, SAMANTHA F 5'10 12 13 FINDLEY, TATUM G 5'8 11 15 WOLF, HANNAH G 5'5 10 20 SCHIFFLER, SOPHIA G 5'6 12 22 SCHWENZFEIER, EVA G 5'6 10 23 GILL, LARISSA G 5'6 10 24 BAUER, CAMERON F 5'10 10 25 LAUER, PAIGE G 5'7 10 33 GERADS, KYLAN F 5'11 11 35 EHRESMANN, ELLERY G 5'6 10 41 ELLINGSON, PAISLEY G 5'7 10 43 FORSTER, KAYLA F 5'9 10 53 ZIERDEN, SAMANTHA F 5'10 10 55 BLONIGEN, NATALIE C 6'1 10

My conversation with Albany Girls Basketball coach Aaron Boyum is below.