Man Seriously Hurt in a Meeker County Job Site Accident
ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Slayton, Minnesota man had to be airlifted to the hospital after being hurt on a job site in Meeker County.
Sheriff's deputies were called to the 67000 block of County Road 18 Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. It's a rural location between Dassel and Hutchinson.
Deputies arrived to find 37-year-old Peter Mollema had been doing fiber-optic work when he fell into a pit and fell on a rod that impaled his leg.
Life Link ambulance airlifted Mollema to St. Cloud Hospital. Mollema's condition is unknown.
LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State
Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Cool Car Features We Kind of Miss
Kids these days don't know what they're missing out on! But hey, let's be real, some of those old car features were pretty awesome. Yeah, they might've been a bit risky and even tried to kill us, but they made our rides feel way cooler.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz