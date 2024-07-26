Man Seriously Hurt in a Meeker County Job Site Accident

Meeker County Sheriff's Office

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Slayton, Minnesota man had to be airlifted to the hospital after being hurt on a job site in Meeker County.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 67000 block of County Road 18 Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. It's a rural location between Dassel and Hutchinson.

Deputies arrived to find 37-year-old Peter Mollema had been doing fiber-optic work when he fell into a pit and fell on a rod that impaled his leg.

Life Link ambulance airlifted Mollema to St. Cloud Hospital. Mollema's condition is unknown.

