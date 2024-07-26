Man Seriously Hurt in a Meeker County Job Site Accident

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Slayton, Minnesota man had to be airlifted to the hospital after being hurt on a job site in Meeker County.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 67000 block of County Road 18 Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. It's a rural location between Dassel and Hutchinson.

Deputies arrived to find 37-year-old Peter Mollema had been doing fiber-optic work when he fell into a pit and fell on a rod that impaled his leg.

Life Link ambulance airlifted Mollema to St. Cloud Hospital. Mollema's condition is unknown.

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try. Gallery Credit: Stacker