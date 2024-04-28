High School Sports Results Saturday, April 27
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 1, Paynesville 10
St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0
St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Paynesville 5 (Championship Game)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:
St. Cloud vs. Buffalo - canceled
New London-Spicer 10, Blooming Prairie 9
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE:
Grand Rapids-Greenway 8, Becker 11
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 16, Big Lake-Princeton 13
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS:
St. Anthony Village 1, Foley 6: Aaron VanderWeyst, Weston Harris, and Colton Stangler won their singles matches. The duos of Jack Erkens - Landon Harris, Jack Worm - Lane Stangler, and Mason Weikert - Joel David all won their matches to sweep doubles for Foley.
