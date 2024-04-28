High School Sports Results Saturday, April 27

High School Sports Results Saturday, April 27

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 1, Paynesville 10

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Paynesville 5 (Championship Game)

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

St. Cloud vs. Buffalo - canceled

New London-Spicer 10, Blooming Prairie 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE:

Grand Rapids-Greenway 8, Becker 11

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 16, Big Lake-Princeton 13

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS:

St. Anthony Village 1, Foley 6:  Aaron VanderWeystWeston Harris, and Colton Stangler won their singles matches.  The duos of Jack Erkens - Landon Harris, Jack Worm - Lane Stangler, and Mason Weikert - Joel David all won their matches to sweep doubles for Foley.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota

Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State

Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

Gallery Credit: Megan Zee

Filed Under: St. Cloud Cathedral baseball, St. Cloud crush softabll, St. Cloud high school sports scores
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON