High School Sports Results Saturday, April 27

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 1, Paynesville 10

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Paynesville 5 (Championship Game)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

St. Cloud vs. Buffalo - canceled

New London-Spicer 10, Blooming Prairie 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE:

Grand Rapids-Greenway 8, Becker 11

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 16, Big Lake-Princeton 13

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS:

St. Anthony Village 1, Foley 6: Aaron VanderWeyst, Weston Harris, and Colton Stangler won their singles matches. The duos of Jack Erkens - Landon Harris, Jack Worm - Lane Stangler, and Mason Weikert - Joel David all won their matches to sweep doubles for Foley.

