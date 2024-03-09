High School Sports Results Friday, March 8
BOYS HOCKEY - STATE TOURNAMENT:
St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Warroad 3 (OT, 1-A Semifinal): The Crusaders came back from a 2-0 deficit to win the game and advance to the championship. Cathedral got goals from Griffin Sturm, Cole Hwang, and two goals from John Hirschfeld including the tieing goal and game winner.
Rochester Century-JM 2, Centennial 8 (2-A, Consolation Semifinal)
Mahtomedi 6, Hermantown 7 (1-A, Semifinal)
Elk River-Zimmerman 5, White Bear Lake 0 (2-A, Consolation Semifinal)
Chanhassen 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 1 (2-A, Semifinal)
Edina 5, Grand Rapids 2 (2-A, Semifinal)
ADAPTED FLOOR HOCKEY, C1 - STATE TOURNAMENT:
St. Cloud Crush 3, Stillwater 13
Burnsville-Farmington-Lakeville 15, Mankato Knights 5
Maple Grove Crimson 6, Dakota United Hawks 9
New Prague-TCU-LSH-Belle Plaine-Jordan 9, South Suburban Jets 2
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Becker 63, Totino-Grace 106 (3-A, Section 5 Semifinal): Kyan Blomquist had 21 points and Landon Peterson 18 points to lead the Bulldogs.
St. Cloud Tech 76, Detroit Lakes 70 (3-A, Section 8 Semifinal)
Big Lake 54, Fridley 73 (3-A, Section 5 Semifinal)
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Holdingford 50, Albany 76 (2-A, Section 6 Championship)
Windom 40, New London-Spicer 80 (2-A, Section 3 Championship)
