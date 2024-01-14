High School Sports Results Saturday, January 13

The St. Cloud Crush got 25 saves from Freshman Jordan Bovy, who also got her first varsity win, on their way to a 5-2 win over Anoka in girls hockey. Junior Molly Burkstrand led the Crush with 3 goals, and they got 2 more from Senior Jenna Amundson. The Crush will take on River Lakes on Tuesday.

GIRLS HOCKEY:

Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 0, North Shore 6

BOYS HOCKEY:

Princeton 1, Detroit Lakes 4

Little Falls 1, Proctor 4: Luke Avery had the lone goal for the Flyers.

Northern Edge 0, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8: Bryden Prelvitz and Teagan Dodge each had 2 goals for the Storm. Jackson Dhein, Nick Anderson, Dominic Stucke, and Gunnar Jacobson all had 1 goal each.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Crosby-Ironton 60, New London-Spicer 84

Howard-Waverly-Winsted 21, Dassel-Cokato 67

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Big Lake 74, Bemidji 68

Sauk Rapids-Rice 103, Moorhead 105: Keller Hanson had 31 points and Izayah Cook 29 points to lead the Storm.

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 49, Dassel-Cokato 68

St. Cloud Tech 68, Minnehaha Academy 74: Tameron Ferguson led the Tigers with 35 points.

WRESTLING:

Sauk Rapids-Rice took part in the Elk River Invite and took 4th place.

Elk River 200 pts
Andover 185 pts
Prior Lake 146 pts
Sauk Rapids-Rice 96 pts
Eagan 92.5 pts

114: Bryce Ness got 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

127:  John Pesta placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.

133:  Vance Barz took 1st and scored 22.0 team points.

139:  Jack Barz took 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

172:  Christian Nelson got 5th and scored 8.0 team points.

215:  Carter Koltes took 4th and scored 11.0 team points.

