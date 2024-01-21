High School Sports Results Saturday, January 20

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Sauk Centre 59, New London Spicer 53

BOYS HOCKEY:

Crookston 1, Little Falls 4: Lucas Jendro led the way for Little Falls with 2 goals. The Flyers also got scores from Carter Oothoudt and Joey Welinski, and Isaak Kalis made 22 saves.

St. Cloud 3, Blake 2 - OT: Max Kiffmeyer scored twice, including the game-winner for the Crush at 2:08 of overtime. Nick Bierschbach got the other goal for St. Cloud, and goalie Ben Glaesman made 21 saves in the win.

GIRLS HOCKEY:

Luverne 3, River Lakes 6: River Lakes got two goals apiece from Sophia Hess and Aubree McDonagh. Adelie Greely and Addie Olson scored the other two goals for River Lakes.

Centennial-Spring Lake Park 7, St. Cloud 0

Roseau 2, Brainerd-Little Falls 1 - OT

