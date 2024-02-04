High School Sports Results Saturday, February 3rd
It was a light day in high school sports with only three area games in girls basketball.
Becker 65, Albany 81: Alexis Rose was the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 41 points. Kylan Gerads led the Huskies with 23 points, Alyssa Sand had 18 points and Tatum Findley had 15 points.
Sauk Rapids-Rice 62, Bemidji 54
Milaca 57, Kimball 62
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Rocori Dance Team Has Strong Family Ties
- Display Lights Up Holidays In Cold Spring
- Making Connections Name Of The Game For St. John's Prep
- A Novel Idea Develops Into Passion For Retired Teacher
- New Sartell Community Ed Director Brings Diverse Skill Set To Job
- 2024 Opening Still The Goal For New Children's Museum
- Sartell Dance Showcase Packs Them In
LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.
Gallery Credit: Stacker