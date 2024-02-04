High School Sports Results Saturday, February 3rd

It was a light day in high school sports with only three area games in girls basketball.

Becker 65, Albany 81: Alexis Rose was the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 41 points. Kylan Gerads led the Huskies with 23 points, Alyssa Sand had 18 points and Tatum Findley had 15 points.

Sauk Rapids-Rice 62, Bemidji 54

Milaca 57, Kimball 62

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker