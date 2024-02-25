The St. Clou Area was well represented at the state gymnastics meet with athletes from St. Cloud, Sartell, Becker, and Melrose taking part. The individual and all-around took place on Saturday and below is how gymnasts from the area did led by Laruren Woelfel's first place in the Class 1-A Balance Beam.

INDIVIDUAL GYMNASTICS FINALS:

CLASS 1-A:

BALANCE BEAM:

1st - Lauren Woelfel - Becker 9.4625

13th - Hannah Hoppe - Melrose - 9.05

45th - Monika Novitzki - Albany 7.7125

VAULT:

7th - Karli Kirk - Becker 9.4

9th - Emma Hennessey - Becker 9.375

10th - Josie Eveslage - Melrose 9.35

22nd - Hannah Hoppe - Melrose 9.25

24th - Maggie Graning - Becker 9.2375

UNEVEN BARS:

14th - Hannah Hoppe - Melrose 8.9375

19th - Karli Kirk - Becker 8.85

21st - Maggie Graning - Becker 8.725

FLOOR EXERCISE:

19th - Hannah Hoppe - Melrose 9.1625

30th - Celia Schoenberg - Melrose 8.975

39th - Maggie Graning - Becker 8.7875

ALL-AROUND:

7th - Hannah Hoppe - Melrose 36.45

18th - Maggie Graning - Becker 34.60

CLASS 2-A:

VAULT:

5th - Camryn Balfanz - St. Cloud 9.6

24th - Cami Weber - Sartell 9.325

31st - Kiera Florek - St. Cloud 9.2375

UNEVEN BARS:

12th - Kendall Dvorak - St. Cloud 9.1875

35th - Camryn Balfanz - St. Cloud 8.55

BALANCE BEAM:

17th - Madi Hengel - St. Cloud 9.2875

23rd - Brenna Gruber - St. Cloud 9.1125

25th - Camryn Balfanz -St. Cloud 9.175

36th - Maddie Anderson - St. Cloud 8.625

FLOOR EXERCISE:

31st - Camryn Balfanz - St. Cloud 9.1875

34th - Madi Hengel - St. Cloud 9.1375

35th - Allyson Tromburg - Sartell 9.125

41st - Kendall Dvorak - St. Cloud 8.9375

ALL-AROUND:

16th - Camryn Balfanz - St. Cloud 36.45

Get our free mobile app

BOYS HOCKEY:

St. Cloud 1, Buffalo 2 (OT) - Class 2-A, Section 8 Semifinal: After a scoreless first period the two teams traded goals in the 2nd. Jack Fitch scored the goal for the Crush. Eli Tiernan scored both goals for Buffalo including the game-winner just over five minutes into overtime.

River Lakes 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 6 - Class 1-A, Section 5 Semifinal: St. Cloud jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back. John Hirschfeld had 3-goals to lead the Crusaders.

Little Falls 2, Monticello 3 (OT) - Class 1-A, Section 5 Semifinal: Monticello jumped out to a 2-goal lead before Liffle Falls tied it up on goals by Carter Oothoudt and Luke Avery in the first period. There was no other scoring until Ashton Stoll scored the game-winner at 6:29 in overtime.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Morris-Chokio-Alberta 44, Paynesville 52

Eden Valley-Watkins 57, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 75

Montevideo 36, New London-Spicer 74: Dakota Rich led New London with 21 points.

Litchfield 38, Minnewaska 71: Morgan Falling was LItchfield's top scorer with 10 points.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen. Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty

Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures