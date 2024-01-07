High School Sports Scores Saturday, January 6th
St. Cloud Cathedral took on Sauk Rapids-Rice on Saturday with the Storm coming out on top 64-49. The Storm dominated from beyond the arc hitting 9 three-pointers, and a solid 15 for 19 from the free throw line.
The St. Cloud Crush defeated Minneapolis Washburn 68-54 in the only other area girls' basketball game on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Becker 83, Hermantown 94: Saul Kreft had 20 points, and Kyan Blomquist 25 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Litchfield 50, Zumbrotta-Mazeppa 80
Swanville 69, Barnum 77
DANCE TEAM:
Rocori took part in the Alexandria Dance Invitational on Saturday and did very well with two first-place finishes and two second-place finishes.
Jazz: Detroit Lakes 3, Rocori 6, Bemidji 10
JV Jazz: Detroit Lakes 3, Rocori 6, Moorhead 13
High Kick: Rocori 3, Detroit Lakes 6, Alexandria 9
JV High Kick: Rocori 3, Foley 6, Alexandria 9
BOYS HOCKEY:
Windom 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2, Willmar 2 (OT)
Roseau 6, St. Cloud 2: Max Kiffmeyer and Henry Burkstrand had a goal each for the Crush.
Hibbing-Chisholm 2, Little Falls 4: Joey Welinski scored twice for the Flyers.
GIRLS HOCKEY:
Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 0, Fairmount 3
Warroard 0, Little Falls 1: Brianna Finnegan scored at the 10:37 mark of the third period to give the Flyers the win.
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 4, Willmar 3: Camryn Iverson had two goals to lead Litchfield.
