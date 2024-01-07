High School Sports Scores Saturday, January 6th

St. Cloud Cathedral took on Sauk Rapids-Rice on Saturday with the Storm coming out on top 64-49. The Storm dominated from beyond the arc hitting 9 three-pointers, and a solid 15 for 19 from the free throw line.

The St. Cloud Crush defeated Minneapolis Washburn 68-54 in the only other area girls' basketball game on Saturday.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Becker 83, Hermantown 94: Saul Kreft had 20 points, and Kyan Blomquist 25 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Litchfield 50, Zumbrotta-Mazeppa 80

Swanville 69, Barnum 77

DANCE TEAM:

Rocori took part in the Alexandria Dance Invitational on Saturday and did very well with two first-place finishes and two second-place finishes.

Jazz: Detroit Lakes 3, Rocori 6, Bemidji 10

JV Jazz: Detroit Lakes 3, Rocori 6, Moorhead 13

High Kick: Rocori 3, Detroit Lakes 6, Alexandria 9

JV High Kick: Rocori 3, Foley 6, Alexandria 9

BOYS HOCKEY:

Windom 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2, Willmar 2 (OT)

Roseau 6, St. Cloud 2: Max Kiffmeyer and Henry Burkstrand had a goal each for the Crush.

Hibbing-Chisholm 2, Little Falls 4: Joey Welinski scored twice for the Flyers.

GIRLS HOCKEY:

Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 0, Fairmount 3

Warroard 0, Little Falls 1: Brianna Finnegan scored at the 10:37 mark of the third period to give the Flyers the win.

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 4, Willmar 3: Camryn Iverson had two goals to lead Litchfield.

