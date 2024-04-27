Food Trucks Take Over Tenvoorde Ford For Local Eats Event

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People took advantage of the break in the rain to sample local food truck cuisine on Saturday. Tenvoorde Ford held its first annual local eats food truck event.

People could partake of a wide array of food from barbeque to shrimp, to ice cream. Owner Mike Tenvoorde says they wanted to do a fun local event:

"It's just, I think it's because there's so many more trucks out there. Food trucks are just becoming such a bigger deal and we just really wanted to keep it local. There's a lot of outside businesses coming in and you know we've been around for 120 years and we thought what a great time we're local let's get the local food trucks here."

There were over 15 food trucks on hand, a bouncy house for kids to play in, axe throwing for adults, and you could even pick up Girl Scout cookies. The local eats food truck event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

