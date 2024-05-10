Blacklight Adventures in St. Cloud Announces Expansion Plans

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Blacklight Adventures in St. Cloud is expanding.

They are also adding some new attractions to their lineup.

The expansion is scheduled to open this fall and will feature two fully-themed immersive nine-hole mini golf courses using interactive props and special effects. The expansion also includes multiple adventure rooms, an expanded arcade with a redemption center, enhanced gathering spaces for group events, and a few more attractions not yet announced.

Blacklight Adventures opened in June of 2019 at 240 33rd Avenue South in St. Cloud.

Burlington moved out of that building and into its new location earlier this year.

